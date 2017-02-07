Hook, line and 'sinker' as Mercedes rolls into river

SUBMERGED: A Mercedes has rolled off the boat ramp into the river at the Sandy Hook Ski Club.

A MERCEDES has been reported to have rolled off the boat ramp at the Sandy Hook Ski Club.

Bundaberg Regional Council has temporarily closed all boat ramps in the Burnett River at Sandy Hook, due to the unmarked, submerged hazard.

While the recovery was scheduled for 10am today, the vehicle could not be seen from the bank, making any attempt at towing the car out pointless.

Two RACQ staff members arrived at the boat ramp with a tow truck and after assessing the area decided to call and arrange for a crane and a potential diver to aid in the recovery.

While the model and colour of the vehicle was not known, it is believed the car rolled into the river some time on Sunday or yesterday.

A council spokesman said the recovery had been postponed until 1pm tomorrow, when a crane and tow truck has been booked

"Consequently the ramp will remain closed and once the area has been declared clear of obstructions and is safe for community use, council will reopen the ramp.”

For any further inquiries, phone the council on 1300 883 699.