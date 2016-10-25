Homeless man loses belongings after fire

BURNT REMAINS: Eseki Kaitani lost his makeshift home under the Tallon Bridge in Bundaberg.

A HOMELESS man who lived under the Tallon Bridge and whose belongings were set on fire is calling for answers.

Eseki Kaitani had lived under the bridge since January without issue until he was taken into police custody three weeks ago.

Homeless furniture bunt in Bundaberg: A makeshift home under the Tallon Bridge in Bundaberg was set alight and furniture burnt.

The area beside the river was shared with up to a dozen homeless people at any one time.

Mr Kaitani spent time in a Bundaberg health facility before he returned "home" last Monday to find all his furniture including his fishing rod burnt or missing.

"What if this happened when I was sleeping there?" he said.

"I would have been burnt."

The 53-year-old showed the NewsMail a door he put under the bridge rafters to sleep on.

"This was my bed and now it is burnt," he said.

"Everything is gone, my fishing rod, my lounge - it's all gone."

The father said there was nowhere else for him to go while he was on the waiting list with the Department of Housing.

The North Bundaberg house he had lived in with his ex-partner was flooded in 2013.

When the relationship broke down he moved out and has lived on the streets ever since.

After finding God, Mr Kaitani walks the streets preaching during the day.

This led to his run in with the law.

And now after his belongings were destroyed he doesn't know where to find refuge.

"Now I can't stay there (under the bridge) and we (other homeless people) are staying at the monkey park on Quay St," he said.

"I just want to know why they came in and destroyed my stuff?"

The NewsMail first reported the burnt furniture, rubbish and graffiti on October 20 after an upset local said he could no longer take his grandson fishing in the location because of the homeless people.

Read the first story here

He said they had vandalised the area and used drugs and alcohol.

Mr Kaitani said he never used drugs and graffitti was okay because it was about God and saving the world.