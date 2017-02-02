Home owners want road promise kept

PROMISES: Residents led by Malakai Koloi (far right) demand action on McCarthy St.

MCCARTHY Rd residents say time is up for council to honour a four-year-old promise.

The promise to upgrade about 1km of drainage on the road was made by former Mayor Mal Forman, CEO Peter Byrne and other councillors in a meeting with the residents.

Not long after the meeting, Bundaberg was hit by record flooding, and group spokesman Malakai Koloi rang the council to tell them they could hold back work on McCarthy Rd because they had more important things to fix after the disaster.

Now Mr Koloi says its time for the council to deliver.

Residents gathered on the road again this week to voice their disapproval.

"We demand the work be done now,” Mr Koloi said.

He said the council had just received an extra $10 million in funding from the State Government and part of that money should be put to McCarthy Rd.

Babs and Harry Britton said the current open drain made it nearly impossible for the residents in the 14 units at Serenity on McCarthy to get their bins out.

"When it rains we have to get in water to get the bins out,” Mrs Britton said.

"We are just asking for our turn to come.

"We haven't been asking for too much.”

A council spokesman said the council was aware of residents' concerns relating to stormwater drainage along McCarthy Rd and is currently considering how to best deal with historic drainage issues across the region.

"Council is taking a holistic approach to historical drainage issues and is working through a process to identify priority drainage issues for the region,” the spokesman said.

"This process must be based on sound evidence and consideration must be given to the effects on the community at large and the region's landholders as a collective.

"We can't afford to take an ad-hoc approach to something as important as historic drainage issues.”