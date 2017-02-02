33°
News

Home owners want road promise kept

2nd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
PROMISES: Residents led by Malakai Koloi (far right) demand action on McCarthy St.
PROMISES: Residents led by Malakai Koloi (far right) demand action on McCarthy St. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MCCARTHY Rd residents say time is up for council to honour a four-year-old promise.

The promise to upgrade about 1km of drainage on the road was made by former Mayor Mal Forman, CEO Peter Byrne and other councillors in a meeting with the residents.

Not long after the meeting, Bundaberg was hit by record flooding, and group spokesman Malakai Koloi rang the council to tell them they could hold back work on McCarthy Rd because they had more important things to fix after the disaster.

Now Mr Koloi says its time for the council to deliver.

Residents gathered on the road again this week to voice their disapproval.

"We demand the work be done now,” Mr Koloi said.

He said the council had just received an extra $10 million in funding from the State Government and part of that money should be put to McCarthy Rd.

Babs and Harry Britton said the current open drain made it nearly impossible for the residents in the 14 units at Serenity on McCarthy to get their bins out.

"When it rains we have to get in water to get the bins out,” Mrs Britton said.

"We are just asking for our turn to come.

"We haven't been asking for too much.”

A council spokesman said the council was aware of residents' concerns relating to stormwater drainage along McCarthy Rd and is currently considering how to best deal with historic drainage issues across the region.

"Council is taking a holistic approach to historical drainage issues and is working through a process to identify priority drainage issues for the region,” the spokesman said.

"This process must be based on sound evidence and consideration must be given to the effects on the community at large and the region's landholders as a collective.

"We can't afford to take an ad-hoc approach to something as important as historic drainage issues.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

TAKING art to a whole new level, the party going on at Brisbane’s GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) is comparable to Willy Wonker’s world.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

Brisbane shopping just got better!

THE shopping scene in Brisbane just got better.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Home owners want road promise kept

Home owners want road promise kept

MCCARTHY Rd residents say time is up for council to honour a four-year-old promise.

Bundy's bilbies, frillies and fakes

RARE SIGHT: Bill Taylor believes he spotted a bilby crossing a road in Bundaberg.

Rare, real and fake: animals spotted around Bundy

LETTER: Sour grapes in LNP defections to One Nation

TRUST A MUST: Current and former MPs should remember the distinguishing attribute of loyalty, says a reader.

Better to be in the tent than out

Are penalty rates killing the Bundy hospitality industry?

NEW VENTURE: Viva Italia manager Helen Martin inside the newly refurbished retaurant.

Tough times for Bundaberg hospitality

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

COMMUNITY NEWS: What's happening in Bundy

HEARING CHECK: Bundaberg Pensioners League's hearing aid maintenance program is on Wednesday.

Lots happening in Bundy

Five things to do in Bundy today

There is a whole heap of fun to be had at junior table tennis.

Get up and get out there with this list of activities

Beyonce and Jay Z are having twins, siblings for Blue Ivy

SINGER Beyonce Knowles has revealed she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z.

MOVIE REVIEW: Patriots Day is a good movie with a blind spot

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Patriots Day.

THIS nail-biting, poignant drama stars proud Bostonian Mark Wahlberg

Phoebe Jay tears up the main stage at Tamworth

HIGHER THAN THIS DAY: Phoebe Jay plays Tamworth.

Country star says she's still smiling

Bundaberg country singer hit the right note in Tamworth

HONOURED: Evelyn Bury was inducted into the Australian Country Music Wall of Honour at Tamworth last week.

Star happy with accolade

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

NOT everything that glitters is... well, you know.

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

Festival deserves Australia Day accolade

LIGHTHOUSE FESTIVAL: Coke the camel at the Lighthouse Festival held at Burnett Heads.

'Truly a community event in every aspect of the word'

THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR

3 Hooper Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $309,000

2 LIVING AREAS, 2 TOILETS, SOLAR POWER, GREAT SIDE ACCESS TO DOUBLE BAY SHED, SECURITY SCREENS AND DOORS, BUILT IN CUPBOARDS AND CEILING FANS, AIR CONDITIONING...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 $187,500

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

RIVERFRONT PROPERTY ON BRANYAN&#39;S GOLDEN MILE

492 Branyan Drive, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 6 $879,000

Situated along Bundaberg's most highly sought after Golden Mile, here on Branyan Drive sits this amazing riverfront property. Behind the established garden faade...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!