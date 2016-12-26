Home and Away star takes the stage in Bundy

HOME and Away star Alec Snow, or Matt as he is known in Summer Bay, is coming to Bundaberg next month.



Snow is broadening his horizons from the silver screen and delving into the music scene.



He is the lead singer of four-man band Interim, which has recently released its first EP and is heading to Bundy to start a tour in the new year.



Interim is the headline act for the Rock and Splash show at Norville Pool from 5-9pm on Sunday, January 29.



Community Lifestyle Support's Trevor Sands is organising the family event.



"Community Lifestyle Support is very happy to bring such a great show to Bundaberg and with great support from Norville pool we are going to put on a great night for the family and for Home and Away fans," Trevor said.



"They will get a chance to meet (Snow) and he is really looking forward to playing here with his band.



"The support band will be The Iron Eye voted, one of Triple J's best Brisbane rock bands the year.



"This event will sell out.



"There will be a jumping castle for the young ones plus all the pools inflatable toys."



Interim has enjoyed recording success after shifting from their high school garage grunge roots into a more layered, blues-influenced style of alternative rock.



After releasing EP Metanarratives last year, the band has started recording its first full-length album. Their Bundy visit kicks off a tour they're doing in the new year.



Tickets for Rock and Splash can be bought from Norville Pool and Bundaberg Broadcasters.



For information, phone Trevor on 4155 6121.

