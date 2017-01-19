Holiday workers pouring in

BACKPACKERS are likely to have had a hand in the hundreds of extra Wide Bay farm jobs recorded in the 12 months to November.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Bree Grima said the hard fought battle over the backpacker tax in 2016 had resulted in a "more manageable and internationally competitive” 15% tax rate on working holiday makers.

And Bundaberg has the facilities to welcome the extra numbers, including the new 126-bed Tomato Backpackers in the Bundaberg CBD and a 250-bed hostel slated for Gin Gin, reflected the ag sector's growth.

Employers have less than two weeks to register for the 15% tax rate, which applies to salary and wages paid from January 1, 2017.

If you don't register, you must use the foreign resident withholding rates which start at 32.5% for the first $37,000.

Penalties apply if you employ 417 or 462 visa holders and you don't register as an employer of working holiday makers.

Head to ato.gov.au/

business/your-workers before January 31.