HOLIDAY FUN: What's on today?

LOOKING for something to do today? Here is a list of what's on in the region.



Family fun day

Head on down to Nielson Park, Bargara for a free family fun day.



There will be kids games, jumping castles, sports activities, fairy floss, a photo booth, prizes, facepainting and more.



The fun kicks off from 3pm until 6pm and is organised by AMPED Bargara, a community outreach program aimed at kids and teenagers.



For more information, check out their Facebook page here







School holiday workshops

Bunnings will be holding its school holiday workshops for kids every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and



Sunday from 10-11am at the store on Johanna Bvld. Workshops free. Phone: 4130 8000.







Anzac Pool inflatables

Slide into holiday fun at Anzac Pool on Quay St with their giant inflatable slides.



Take the kids along between 11am and 4.30pm and let them choose from two slides. Cost varies. Phone: 0401 460 675 for more.

