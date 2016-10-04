28°
News

Holiday drink and drug drivers caught out

Carolyn Archer
| 4th Oct 2016 6:09 PM
ROAD BLITZ: Police breath-test drivers on the Bruce Hwy at Gin Gin during a school holiday traffic blitz on Wednesday, September 28.
ROAD BLITZ: Police breath-test drivers on the Bruce Hwy at Gin Gin during a school holiday traffic blitz on Wednesday, September 28. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NINE drug drivers and eight drink drivers were detected by police on Bundaberg roads during the school holidays.

As part of Operation Spring Break, police targeted the Fatal Five in an attempt to save lives.

Bundaberg Traffic Branch officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said five of the eight drink-drivers returned readings more than twice the legal limit.

"The highest was 0.183% and we had one at 0.161% who was also an unlicensed driver,” he said.

In total in the two-week period from September 17, Bundaberg police conducted 1999 random breath tests.

They issued 306 infringement notices for fatal five offences, the majority of which were for speeding. The highest speed detected was 146kmh in a 100kmh zone on Childers Rd.

Officers also issued 23 tickets for unlicensed driving offences and were called to 15 crashes, eight of which resulted in injuries.

Bundaberg police will also be out in force this week to remind drivers to slow down in school zones with kids back in class.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg police, drink driving, drug driving, operation spring break, unlicensed driving

Pregnant mum's shocking breast cancer diagnosis

Pregnant mum's shocking breast cancer diagnosis

ROLLING over in bed, Sandi Cooper felt a lump and knew something was wrong.

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Time is short for Sabrina to get life-saving medication

'IT'S HARD': Bundaberg's Sabrina Zwarts, who has cystic fibrosis, is back in hospital.

Last day to support fight to get life-saving drug on PBS

Fears someone will die if barricade isn't erected

ROLLOVER: Elliott Heads residents want safety barricades installed after two crashes in four days.

Crashes promt locals to call for safety measure

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

AMAL Clooney marked her second wedding anniversary with a "civilised" evening in which her husband cooked for her.

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

"Egg whites, Ezekiel bread and almond butter"

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna filed a court case against owners of her apartment building

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

BEAT THE RENT CYCLE

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.