Holiday drink and drug drivers caught out

ROAD BLITZ: Police breath-test drivers on the Bruce Hwy at Gin Gin during a school holiday traffic blitz on Wednesday, September 28.

NINE drug drivers and eight drink drivers were detected by police on Bundaberg roads during the school holidays.

As part of Operation Spring Break, police targeted the Fatal Five in an attempt to save lives.

Bundaberg Traffic Branch officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said five of the eight drink-drivers returned readings more than twice the legal limit.

"The highest was 0.183% and we had one at 0.161% who was also an unlicensed driver,” he said.

In total in the two-week period from September 17, Bundaberg police conducted 1999 random breath tests.

They issued 306 infringement notices for fatal five offences, the majority of which were for speeding. The highest speed detected was 146kmh in a 100kmh zone on Childers Rd.

Officers also issued 23 tickets for unlicensed driving offences and were called to 15 crashes, eight of which resulted in injuries.

Bundaberg police will also be out in force this week to remind drivers to slow down in school zones with kids back in class.