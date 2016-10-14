24°
Hitz radio producers win national gong

14th Oct 2016 4:43 PM
Brendan Egan was named as a winner at this year's Australian Commercial Radio Awards.
Brendan Egan was named as a winner at this year's Australian Commercial Radio Awards.

USED to working his magic behind the scenes, Bundaberg's Brendan Egan was thrust into the limelight last week when he was named as a winner at this year's Australian Commercial Radio Awards.

Held in Melbourne at the Convention Centre, Brendan accepted his award for Best Achievement in Production, along with Troy McInnes, his co-producer for Imaging for Grant Broadcasters in Queensland.

Brendan said to win the national award was a great honour.

"Troy and myself are extremely happy with the result,” Brendan said.

"To be nominated is a dream and to win just blows your mind.

"The competition gets harder each year because there are so many talented producers here in Australia, but Troy and myself pride ourselves on never being content with what we do, we will always strive to do one better and that's what really fuels us to provide better on air content for our stations.

"Bring on 2017.”

Other finalists from Bundaberg Broadcasters in the national awards were Bryce and Trace, from the Hitz 939 Breakfast Show, who were amongst the top three in Australia for not only Best On- Air Team, but also for a music special they created to celebrate Guy Sebastian performing in Bundaberg.

This follows their recent success in the XTRA Research Bundaberg Survey #1 2016, which found they were No.1 radio show in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Broadcasters general manager Trish Mears said it was a great achievement to have three finalists from Bundaberg.

"To be judged by an expert panel to be amongst the best in Australia is wonderful,” Ms Mears said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  brendan egan bryce and trace bundaberg broadcasters hitz939 radio troy mcinnes

