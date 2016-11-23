Mundubbera rail bridge's future in doubt

HISTORY: North Burnett Regional Council is at odds with how to save the bridge.

THE Red Gully Bridge in Mundubbera has stood as a gateway to the town for the past 100 years.

In July, it was announced the bridge would be destroyed by Department of Transport and Main Roads Contractors.

The community reacted, offering the buy the bridge from the contractors. The department also chipped in, offering to pay half of the $20,000 wanted for the bridge.

It looked like the bridge would be saved, but now that future is looking dimmer.

North Burnett Regional Council deputy CEO David Wiskar on November 16 told councillors the main group which could maintain the bridge had taken a step back from the project.

"The Mundubbera Enterprise Association evaluated it and came to a clear decision they did not have the capacity to do it," Mr Wiskar said.

Mr Wiskar said a new report by McMurtrie Consulting Engineers for the council, which cost $3000, showed there were a number of issues with the bridge.

"The report is not entirely what we want... but to get an asset management plan done is tens of thousands of dollars," Mr Wiskar said.

"That's just to discover how big the problem is."

Cr Faye Whelan told the council the community was "hell-bent" on keeping the bridge.

"We had a look at litigation and what could come back on council," Cr Whelan said.

"I personally would like to see the bridge retained, but it comes down to the ongoing maintenance of it.

"We can't have council responsible long term for that asset."