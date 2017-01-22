30°
News

Highway to halt for 'true champion' Mammino

Eliza Goetze
| 22nd Jan 2017 7:06 PM
THE FUN ONE: Anthony Mammino, pictured on his macadamia farm, was "always encouraging mischief”.
THE FUN ONE: Anthony Mammino, pictured on his macadamia farm, was "always encouraging mischief”. PAUL BEUTEL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are few occasions when the Bruce Hwy is brought to a halt.

But a special one one will take place this week when Childers has "the biggest party it has ever seen" to farewell Anthony Mammino.

The family of the Mammino Ice Cream creator opened up to the NewsMail to describe his long fight with a brutal illness and remember a man who was joyful to the end.

His wife Teena fought back tears.

"I'm heartbroken.

"We were childhood sweethearts, we had three kids, we created a business together," she said.

"I haven't just lost my husband but my business partner, my best friend, a father, a grandfather."

He leaves behind his children Axel, 28, Ayrial, 26, and Amba, 22.

They all recalled a dad and grandfather who would do anything for his family, "always encouraging us to get up to mischief", from moving the trampoline next to the pool and putting it back "before your mum gets home", to hopping out of the car to chase rabbits.

"His two grandchildren thought he was the funniest person in the world," Axel said.

"When we were kids we just thought he could do anything.

"No matter what kind of day he'd had, he'd get home and take us straight out to play until it was dark."

Amba said: "You couldn't not love his cheeky smile."

 

BEST FRIENDS: Teena Mammino is heartbroken after the death of her husband Anthony. Together they raised three children and created the Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream brand.
BEST FRIENDS: Teena Mammino is heartbroken after the death of her husband Anthony. Together they raised three children and created the Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream brand. PAUL BEUTEL

It was a smile he managed to maintain throughout 20 hellish months including 39 rounds of chemotherapy.

Anthony's ordeal with the diffused large B cell lymphoma began in July 2015.

He was in Nambour selling ice creams from his van when he had severe abdominal pain.

Doctors first suspected diverticulitis or a kidney infection but things "didn't add up" and he was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital.

He and Teena would spend 14 of the next 20 months in Brisbane, where he was treated at the Wesley Hospital.

He was diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, an autoimmune condition more common in children under two, but in adults it can present as a secondary disease in cancer sufferers.

It would be six months before doctors located the lymphoma when they removed his spleen, and then found it had spread to his kidneys, lymph nodes and lungs.

RELATED: Business community praises Anthony Mammino for "putting Childers on the map"

It was extremely aggressive and appeared to resist the chemo, mutating with every treatment.

In December, Anthony underwent a stem cell transplant to prepare his body to withstand another powerful round.

"A lot of doctors advised him to have palliative care instead because it's so tough on the body," Ayrial said.

"But he was adamant to try everything. That's why he had the transplant. He didn't want to give up."

Even when he was sick he continued to make the people around him smile.

"He'd look awful, so sick, but as soon as someone walked in he'd have a massive grin on his face and ask 'How are you doing' - and he'd listen," Ayrial said.

"He would get so much joy when he wasn't nutropenic (when the white blood cell count is too low, making the body vulnerable to infection) walking outside and sitting in the sun. It was the best feeling for him.

"It's strange going through his phone now and seeing lots of photos of plants - he appreciated little things like flowers in a way he never used to."

 

CELEBRATING: Anthony Mammino, third from right, with family at his daughter Ayrial&#39;s wedding on December 3, 2016. "We organised it in a week so Dad could attend,” she said.
CELEBRATING: Anthony Mammino, third from right, with family at his daughter Ayrial's wedding on December 3, 2016. "We organised it in a week so Dad could attend,” she said. Nicky Stone

"There's been good and bad," Teena said of the last 20 months.

"The bad is he's not with us; the good part is I was with him every day.

"We had conversations others might not get to have if their partner dies suddenly.

"He showed the true person he really is. He never complained. He was always laughing."

Anthony died surrounded by family at the Wesley Hospital on January 18.

In his final week, there was a "revolving door" of hospital staff coming in to say goodbye, even on their days off.

"The nurses said he was the nicest patient they ever had," Teena said.

She said they were lucky to have accommodation and weekly counselling thanks to the Leukaemia Foundation.

"Without it I don't think we would have coped," she said, adding that the support from friends, family and the community had been huge.

A funeral for Anthony Mammino will be held at the Sacred Heart church on Churchill St, Childers, on Wednesday at 11am.

Traffic will be halted to allow the hearse to drive down the street, stopping at the Mamminos' store.

Afterwards will be "the biggest party Childers has ever seen", just as Anthony wanted.

"We didn't get to have a party for his fiftieth this year because he was too sick, so this will be huge," Teena said.

"He wanted to go out with a bang.

"My only words to describe him are, he was a true champion."

The Mamminos encourage anyone who wants to honour Anthony's memory to do so by donating to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Visit leukaemia.org.au or phone 1800 620 420.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  anthony mammino childers lymphoma mammino ice cream

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Highway to halt for 'true champion' Mammino

Highway to halt for 'true champion' Mammino

CHILDERS is set to have "the biggest party it has ever seen" to farewell Anthony Mammino.

Former deputy mayor dies

GREAT MAN: John Faircloth OAM died last week.

Faircloth loved the community

Traffic gridlock causes extensive Bruce Hwy delays

Heavy congestion on the Bruce Hwy near Beerburrum.

Delays of up to 90 minutes being reported by frustrated motorists

'Trying to crush her': Woman's warning after dog vs snake ordeal

Eight-month-old Chia had a terrifying run in with a snake on Saturday night.

A woman shares her snake encounter to warn others.

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Workshops to help senior drivers

ROAD SHOW: Seniors are urged to head along to discuss road safety at two events next week.

Special events to be held

Gig Guide Thursday, January 19-Sunday, January 22

Gig Guide.

Chill out with some tunes at your favourite hangout.

Master artists showing pastels at Gin Gin

PASTEL POWER: A piece by Tricia Taylor from the Pastel Society of Australia.

Contemporary Master Artists of Australia has opened at Gin Gin

Play tackles the tough subjects

Play tackles the tough subjects

Creative regions develop play on issues facing teenagers

What's on the small screen this week

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston is desperate to make a return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling has ruled out a 'Cursed Child' movie trilogy

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

James McAvoy and Betty Buckley in a scene from the movie Split.

Broadway veteran back on big screen with James McAvoy

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 2 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A MUCH-LOVED HOME

34a Beatrice Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated in popular Walkervale on a 635m2 corner block sits this much-loved post war home. The home has had the same owner living and loving this as their home for...

OUTSTANDING VALUE CLOSE TO RIFLE RANGE BEACH

23 Explorers Way, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $369,000

We highly suggest that you do not delay organising your inspection of this outstanding value 4 bedroom coastal home within short proximity to the golden sands of...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Be quick to snap up this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price ! Attributes of this...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE!

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

New Coastline Realty owners have wealth of experience

COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.

Passion, strong local knowledge and a commitment to the local region

Bundaberg market set for "steady growth” in 2017

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 9.6% to $249,000 and the median unit price fell 10.2% to $260,500 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 9.6% to $249,000 in three months

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Bundy hotel on the market for a cool $8.5m

FOR SALE: The Burnett Riverside Motel has gone on the market, with a price guide of more than $8 million.

Premier hotel up for sale for more than $8m

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!