Hightened fire conditions prediction for region

Bushfire at a property on Peridge Rd at Dundathu - rural firies back at the scene.

THE Rural Fire Service (RFS) is urging Queenslanders to be on alert in the coming days, with heightened fire conditions forecast from the Peninsula, south to the Darling Downs.

RFS Assistant Commissioner Tom Dawson said very high fire danger was predicted, as high temperatures and strong winds passed through the Cape York Peninsula, Hinchinbrook, Townsville, the Burdekin; inland to Charters Towers and Flinders areas; down to Capricornia Coast, Central Highlands and Coalfields; and south to the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs, Granite Belt and Queensland's South East Coast.

"Warm temperatures combined with low humidity and increased winds will create dangerous conditions, where unattended or mismanaged fires may create sparks and cause them to spread quickly,” Mr Dawson said.

"While firefighters are taking precautions to prepare for the heightened fire conditions, we also need the community's assistance to ensure bushfires are reported quickly.

"We're asking residents to be extra vigilant and proactive in calling Triple Zero (000) about bushfires.

"Also, please report any suspicious behaviour by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contacting your local police station. If you see something, or know something, say something.”

Mr Dawson said landowners who had conducted hazard reduction burns recently should take immediate steps to ensure their fire had been properly extinguished and residual fires were contained.

"In addition, people should never throw cigarette butts out of the car window, as the smallest spark can ignite nearby vegetation rapidly and spread quickly under heightened conditions,” he said.

"We also ask residents to be careful when operating machinery in grassed areas and take extra care when using power tools, which might spark into flammable vegetation.

"The easiest way to stay safe is to avoid activities that could start fires, and take the necessary steps to prevent fires from starting.”

Further information on bushfire preparation can be found at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

For the Bureau of Meteorology Daily Fire Danger Rating visit https://ruralfire.qld.gov.au/FDR.asp.