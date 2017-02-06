High school sweethearts tie the knot

JUST MARRIED: Eliza Martin and Mitchell Rehbein were married on September 23, 2016.

LOVE was, is and will continue to be in the air for Bundaberg's recently married couple Eliza and Mitchell Rehbein.

Eliza and Mitchell celebrated both their ceremony and reception at Flaxton Gardens in Montville.

"It was a beautiful wedding, the sun was shining, it was the perfect day up in the mountains," Mrs Rehbein said.

"We had 90 or so of our closest friends and family up with us."

Eliza and Mitchell met when they were in high school and have been together ever since.

"We've been together 12 years," she said.

"He popped the question at our favourite spot down in New South Wales and it all just felt right.

"We've experienced and been through a lot together."

While they have 12 years worth of memories, Mrs Rehbein said it's hard to pinpoint just one which stands out the most.

However, she said one which will stay with her forever was when Mitchell got down on one knee.

After the wedding, the happy couple honeymooned in the Indian Ocean on the tropical island of Maldives.

Where they stayed at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

"It was fantastic and now we are back at work paying for it," Mrs Rehbein said.

Eliza walked down to the aisle to Ben Howard's Only Love and they shared their first dance to Dance Like Nobody's Watching by Donavon Frankenreiter.

"That's what we did, we danced like no one was watching because we aren't the best dancers," she said.

"We danced the night away."

Mrs Rehbein said she is loving life as a married woman.

Have you had a wedding or an anniversary recently you would like to share?

Send your photos and story to editorial@news-mail.com.au to celebrate your own love story.