Mum was 5x the limit when picking up her kids from day care

A WOMAN has blown almost five times over the legal blood alcohol limit while driving to pick her kids up from day care.

Police report the 40-year-old woman was pulled over as part of a random breath testing operation on Steley St, Howard, on Wednesday afternoon about 3pm.

When she blew in the bag she returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.246%.

The woman was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and is scheduled to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 13.

Police wish to remind motorists that random breath testing will be done anywhere, anytime and the Queensland Police Service does not tolerate drink driving.