THERE were spectacular scenes at Carina Speedway last night as V8 sprintcar driver Les Stayte clipped the wall and launched the vehicle in a mid-air roll.

Stayte was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Friendly Society Private Hospital for observation.

He was given a clean bill of health and returned to the track as a spectator later in the evening.