High dunes wrecked by 4WD vandals

EROSION: Moore Park resident Rick Glass stands on high dunes four-wheel drives have denuded while behind him is the area drivers don't go covered in vegetation. He says something needs to be done to stop four-wheel drivers driving high on the dunes.

MOORE Park man Rick Glass is sick to death of people not treating the region's beaches with respect and wants authorities to act.

His biggest concern is the way four-wheel drive enthusiasts are "destroying” dunes between Moore Park and Moore Park Creek south of the town.

Mr Glass said people in four-wheel drives had started driving on high dunes after a weather event stripped away about a metre of sand from the lower dunes about two months ago.

Since that event people, not wanting to wait until low tide, have been driving where they shouldn't and destroying plant life on the high dunes.

They have also started cutting new tracks though bushland with axes and chainsaws and smashing mangroves to be able to reach the creek at high tide.

Standing at the beach access point off Lassig St, Mr Glass showed how the dunes north of the access track, where four-wheel drives aren't allowed, were still covered in vegetation while south of the track had been denuded.

"This has to stop,” Mr Glass said.

Rick Glass with cut down branches at Moore Park beach. Craig Warhurst

"I like driving on the beach too but you shouldn't drive on the high dunes.”

Mr Glass wants drivers to only drive below the high tide mark and not go on the beach at other times as the signs entering the beach warn.

He is concerned for the welfare of turtles in the coming nesting season and the threat of more erosion if a severe weather event happens this year.

Standing in another spot further down the beach Mr Glass shows where axes and saws have been used to cut a path though bushland.

"This was perfectly intact before the weather event,” Mr Glass said.

"It is destroyed, vandalised and all because they can't wait until low tide.

"They want to drive 24/7.”

Mr Glass has been to the Bundaberg Regional Council and to Fishwatch complaining about the issue.

He would like to see the council install barriers at the beach access track to stop drivers getting on to the beach at high tide.