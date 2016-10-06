Hidden hideaway serves up five-star accommodation

RECOGNISED: Hideaway Haven Bed and Breakfast has been named the best boutique accommodation at APAC Insider's Australian Business Awards.

THE best boutique accommodation is right on our doorstep, with South Bingera's Hideaway Haven Bed and Breakfast taking out a major title.

Garth Ovenden and Marcia Fernhill run the bed and breakfast on their 12ha property, in a small valley overlooking three dams.

Mr Overden said they were thrilled to be recognised by the APAC Insider's Australian Business awards, and believed it's their attention to detail when it came to customer service which helped secure the award.

"It came as a complete surprise but it's very nice to be recognised,” he said.

"Good customer service is so important, we're there to great our guests at the door with and make them feel at home.”

With four rooms to suit singles, couples or families, the spacious house becomes a home away from home for visitors from all over the world.

Mr Overden said guests found the stunning surroundings the perfect place to relax and it was rewarding to read the feedback guest left on travel sites including TripAdvisor and Bookings.com.

"A little piece of paradise” and "serenity” are just some of the glowing reviews.

The bed and breakfast has won a host of awards since opening nearly six years ago including three TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence from 2014 to 2016.