Hey kids, chin up, jobs 'out there'

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said there is still positivity about Bundaberg job opportunities.

THE closure of any business is painful.

With nostalgic favourites like Sizzler and Blockbuster soon shutting their doors in Bundaberg, the news was a double whammy for the town's psyche, not to mention the staff: three senior and two juniors at Blockbuster, and three managers, 12 part-time and 31 casual staff at Sizzler.

But all is not as grim as it may seem according to local recruitment and training organisation Impact.

"We've seen some recent closures and some big names,” Job Active program manager Deneita Fewquandie said.

"But in saying, that we're seeing a lot of other businesses pop up.

"For us here, although we've seen some closures, we haven't seen any dramatic decline in activity in the labour market.

"There's definitely work out there.”

HOPE NOT LOST: Jobs are out there, according to local recruitment organisations. Rawpixel Ltd

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said it was sad to see any business in the Bundaberg community close its doors.

"The Palaszczuk Government have taken on board youth unemployment as one of our key issues. That's why we've set up the $20,000 Back to Work Youth boost for employers who hire jobseekers aged 15-24.

"In the Wide Bay region 126 businesses have employed 177 locals since the program was announced.”

Ms Fewquandie said the Youth Boost initiative had made a difference in the region.

"We've seen a lot of interest and requests from employers to meet that criteria.”

A young person registered with an employment provider may also be eligible for the Youth Wage Subsidy from both state and federal governments, meaning their wage could be up to 95% subsidised, she said.

"We still feel very positive about opportunities for young people in the local labour market.

"There are 800 jobs expected with the rollout of the NDIS, the new Aldi store at Bargara, new hospitality places opening like RJ's at Sugarland, C5 at Bargara, and several new gyms.

"We haven't felt these closures have decreased opportunities, for the youth market or more broadly.”

For tips from Deneita Fewquandie to maximise your chances of finding a job, visit news-mail.com.au.