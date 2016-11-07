Herb has sights set on being our CEO

AIMING HIGH: Herb Taylor says if he is chosen as the Bundaberg Regional Council CEO, half his salary will go back to the community.

HE DESCRIBES himself as the Forrest Gump of the Bundaberg region.

A property entrepreneur with a fondness for nudist beaches, a love of the working class and a zest for life matched only by his 94-year-old mother Margaret.

Now Herb Taylor has set his sights on becoming the next Bundaberg Regional Council CEO.

"People might think I'm doing this for a joke, well I'm not,” Mr Taylor says.

"I've made a stand on behalf of Bundaberg to make sure council never pulls the wool over residents' eyes again.”

The position will become available next year when outgoing CEO, Peter Byrne, retires.

Mr Taylor's application has been lodged.

So what would a Herb Taylor-run council look like?

Well there would be a four-year rate freeze for starters.

"The fundamentals are stability for the old folks and jobs for the young folks,” Mr Taylor says.

He would be cheaper for the ratepayer.

"If I do get the job, half my salary will go back to the people of Bundaberg.”

And council meetings could look a little a little different.

"I would think nothing of coming to a council meeting just in my beach togs.”

Unlike a box of chocolates, Mr Taylor believes with him as CEO, ratepayers will know exactly what they're gonna get.

"I suppose I'm a man of character,” he says.

"I'm a cross between Forrest Gump and Jethro Bodine of the Beverly Hillbillies.”

While the 64-year-old's love of life is clear for all to see there have been setbacks.

A major heart attack and bypass surgery in recent years knocked him down but he assures the NewsMail that "everything is working fine.”

And a proposed nudist retreat at Burrum Heads fell through earlier this year, but Mr Taylor still harbours a naked ambition for a nudist beach in the region.

"Let's celebrate life the way Adam and Eve would've wanted it,” he said.

Mr Taylor knows there will be plenty of people reading this, chuckling at the absurdity of a "beach bum, working-class bloke” who has the audacity to apply for such a lofty position.

But that, says Mr Taylor, is precisely why he's applying for the job.

"I left school at 14 and have taken on people with multiple degrees,” Mr Taylor says, defiantly.

"It doesn't matter who they are or what title they have, they all go to the toilet.

"I'm doing this is to encourage even better local people than me to stand.”