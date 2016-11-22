29°
News

Help solve the mystery of this lovely old photo

Crystal Jones
| 22nd Nov 2016 10:56 AM
Kay Youngberry wants to know who owns this old photo.
Kay Youngberry wants to know who owns this old photo.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KAY Youngberry is looking to find the owner of this lovely old fashioned photo.

Ms Youngberry said she found the image and was hoping to track down where it may have come from.

"On the back it has written - Christ Church of England, Bundaberg 27-7-1949 Love From Myrtle and Glen," she said.

She said she wasn't sure, but it looked like the surname could have been Leo.

If you know anything about this photo or the family it may belong to, call Crystal at the NewsMail on 4153 8522 or email crystal.jones@news-mail.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

UPDATE: Crews call for sightseers to stay away from blaze

UPDATE: Crews call for sightseers to stay away from blaze

WITH fast-moving embers and a need to act quickly, fire crews are urging anyone who doesn't need to be in the area of current bushfires to keep a distance.

Bennett wrote minister letter asking for turtle protection

OOPS: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has lashed Deputy Premier Jackie Trad - for doing something he wrote to her asking for.

Government says Burnett MP 'playing politics'

8 jobs you can get in Bundaberg now

Now Hiring written on the Wipe board

Here are a few of the jobs that are now available in the region

Help solve the mystery of this lovely old photo

Kay Youngberry wants to know who owns this old photo.

Do you know this couple?

Local Partners

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

TRADERS in the Bundaberg CBD area are being invited to participate in the roll out of a new council initiative

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

'Highly respected' figure to take on role

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 22

HUMP DAY: Lauren Brisbane from QCamel camel dairy is running a tasting and information session at Alchemy Well-Being Cafe today.

Five things you need to know today

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

For sale: baby shoes. Never worn

ERNEST Hemingway took up a challenge to write a story in six words.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

THE hip-hop star is suffering from exhaustion, according to 'insiders'.

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose knew it was love the second she saw Jess Origliasso again

Kanye West cancels rest of Saint Pablo tour

Sources have blamed exhaustion for Kanye's latest meltdown

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

Terri Irwin poses with a specimen of the tiny Leichhardteus terriirwinae spider, named after her.

Rumours have sprung up around Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullumb Music Festival. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We live in a cynical, cynical world

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace is congratulated by his fellow contestants and judges.

MOAMA teen takes out title on his 17th birthday.

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

NEAT AND TIDY IN GREAT LOCATION WITH MODERN BATHROOM + SLEEPOUT / OFFICE

29 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $209,000

This very neat and tidy home located in Norville is the ideal proposition for those looking for a quaint, easy to maintain property in a great location close to...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Santa has arrived early with this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price. Attributes of...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

PRICED TO GO - 3 UNITS RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK !!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

Bundaberg Industrial Investment Opportunity

96 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

Commercial "Northside Industrial Park" is an industrial community titled complex of 19 Lots. ... Call for...

"Northside Industrial Park" is an industrial community titled complex of 19 Lots. Located on the north side of Bundaberg on a major arterial road. The area is a...

A NEW STANDARD IN RESIDENTIAL LIVING

Lot 232 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

AMPLE ROOM TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

Lot 231 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

WHERE ELSE WOULD YOU RATHER BE

Lot 230 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOUR FAMILY DESERVES THE BEST

Lot 229 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $200,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

3000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!