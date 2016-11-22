Help solve the mystery of this lovely old photo

Kay Youngberry wants to know who owns this old photo.

KAY Youngberry is looking to find the owner of this lovely old fashioned photo.

Ms Youngberry said she found the image and was hoping to track down where it may have come from.

"On the back it has written - Christ Church of England, Bundaberg 27-7-1949 Love From Myrtle and Glen," she said.

She said she wasn't sure, but it looked like the surname could have been Leo.

If you know anything about this photo or the family it may belong to, call Crystal at the NewsMail on 4153 8522 or email crystal.jones@news-mail.com.au.