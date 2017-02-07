Help shine a light on Chinese New Year celebrations

LIGHT UP: Bundaberg Regional Council has a range of large lanterns they need adult volunteers to carry.

A CALL has gone out for people to help light up the lunar new year in Bundaberg.

Lanterneers are needed for this Saturday's Chinese New Year celebrations, which are on from 3-9pm in Bundaberg's CBD and culminate in a dazzling lantern parade and fireworks display.

A spokesperson said lanterneers would assemble at 8pm, ready for the parade at about 8.30pm.

For more information phone the council's events team on 1300 883 699.