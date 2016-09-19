Help keep the RFDS in the air

RFDS AWARDS: The props still shine after many kilometres at the Royal Flying Doctors award ceremony. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

THE Royal Flying Doctor Service is calling on the local Bundaberg community to support a Woolworths fundraising campaign to help the RFDS continue to assist local families.

Last year the RFDS Bundaberg team flew 1939 patients to expert care.

Mount Isa family Anastasia and Chris Hanson needed the help of the Flying Doctor when their son Demetrios was born prematurely at 25 weeks and six days, on December 19, 2014.

Demetrios was born needing urgent specialist care. The Flying Doctor flew Demetrios from Mount Isa to Townsville Hospital in the fastest and finest Intensive Care Unit, and again to Brisbane for additional specialist care.

Mrs Hanson said she would be forever grateful to the Flying Doctor for the help.

"Demetrios wouldn't be here today without them,” she said.

Woolworths urge their customers to buy a $2 wall token or raffle ticket from any of their staff in support of the Royal Flying Doctor Service during the campaign, which begins today and runs until October16.