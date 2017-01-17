Hello? Hello?! Mobile outage left users offline for hours

VODAFONE customers were left holding the phone early this morning after the telco's 4G and 3G networks dropped out for more than two hours.

The network's customers from around Australia reported being unable to make or receive phone calls from 5.30am AEDT, and flooded social media with complaints, including concerns they could not reach the company on the phone to find out more about the outage.

Some customers were left on hold of up to 40 minutes.

A Vodafone spokeswoman said the outage affected voice services "for many customers across the country, though it wasn't all customers as it was an intermittent issue".

"It was an error made during planned work on the network," she said.

The issue was corrected at 8.10am AEDST.

The outage follows another Vodafone nationwide outage in September last year, in which a "router issue" left customers unable to access the internet, send text messages, or make phone calls.