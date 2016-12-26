More heavy rain expected today, boat tours called off

Targo Street drains filled up after the heavy rain overnight.

UPDATE: WITH strong winds and high seas, Brett Lakey had to call off three fully booked days of his Lady Musgrave tours aboard the Lady Musgrave Experience this week.

"It's about 25 knots out there at the moment and two metre seas," he said.

"It is just not favourable conditions and wouldn't be very comfortable guests."

Mr Lakey said today, tomorrow's and Wednesday's tours had been cancelled but hoped for favourable conditions ahead for the rest of the holiday season.

He is urging those who haven't yet tried it, to book a Sleep on the Reef tour that is now being offered at 30% off. Go to ladymusgraveexperience.com.au to for more.

Tours have been called off due to the wet weather. Max Fleet

EARLIER: Downpours that have drenched the region overnight have caused localised flooding in some parts of Bundaberg.

HEAVY RAIN: Water spills over the road on Targo St.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Gordon Banks said a trough sitting just off the coast was making its way north and was currently hanging right over the Bundaberg region.

"Bundaberg has been experiencing some heavier falls associated with that," he said.

HEAVY RAIN: If it is flooded, forget it.

Bundaberg Airport has received 130mm of rain since 9am yesterday while Branyan has been drenched with 155mm of rain.

HEAVY RAIN: Filling up fast.

Mr Banks said the region could expected to see some more heavy rainfall today before it moves north from tomorrow.

"Things should improve over the next few days," he said.

"There will still be some showers and a chance of a thunderstorm around but not heavy rainfall like we are seeing today."

Mr Banks said there were no significant river rises and no moderate to major flooding expected, only localised flooding in parts of the region.

Remember- if it is flooded, forget it.