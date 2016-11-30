31°
Heatwave warning: Ambulance, hospitals on high alert

30th Nov 2016 10:35 AM
As the heatwave strikes, make sure you keep cool.
As the heatwave strikes, make sure you keep cool.

AS QUEENSLANDERS prepare to endure stiflingly hot weather, hospitals and ambulances have been put on high alert as they brace for trauma caused by the heat.

Southern Queensland is expected to be scorched from tomorrow until the end of the weekend with Ipswich tipped to hit 41, Warwick, 39 and Nambour to reach 39.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting temperatures could be as high as 10°C above the December averages.

 

The high alert is being led by Queensland Health, which is coordinating a response for all areas bracing for the looming heatwave.

Queensland Health disaster medicine expert Dr Peter Aitken told the Courier-Mail the heatwave was being treated akin to a pandemic or flood.

"We're using exactly the same processes that we would normally use to ensure our hospital and health services are prepared, whether it's for a heatwave, a cyclone that's coming, a flood or a pandemic event," he said.

Queensland Health and Queensland Ambulance Service are being sought for further comment.

The Australian Medical Association Queensland has also released tips to stay safe:

  1. Drink plenty of water - even if you do not feel thirsty. Judge fluid intake adequacy by how often you go to the toilet - it should be many times a day!
     
  2. Spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned or cool environments.
     
  3. Keep cool by using wet towels, taking cool showers or going for a swim.
     
  4. Stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day.
     
  5. If you have to go outside, stay in the shade and take water with you.
     
  6. Wear a hat, light, loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses - slip, slop, slap wrap!

 

How hot will it be where you are?

  • Brisbane 36

  • Bundaberg 33

  • Caloundra 35

  • Caboolture 36

  • Gatton 41

  • Gladstone 33

  • Gympie 38

  • Hervey Bay 31

  • Ipswich 41

  • Kingaroy 39

  • Mackay 33

  • Maleny 35

  • Maroochydore 34

  • Maryborough 35

  • Nambour 39

  • Rockhampton 38

  • Roma 42

  • Toowoomba 37

  • Warwick 39

