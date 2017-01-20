Severe heat, thunderstorms on way for Bundy

KEEP COOL: It's going to be hot and then wet in Bundy.

IF you thought the grey clouds this morning signalled a reprieve from the heat, you're out of luck.

Today marks the start of a three-day heatwave, with temperatures expected to peak in the mid to high-30s and not cool down until Sunday night.

Throw in a few showers to get the humidity humming and you'll be taking wet washers to bed with you.

Weatherzone senior meteorologist Jacob Cronje said Bundaberg will swelter through today and Saturday before a cooler, although only marginally, change Sunday evening.

"Severe heatwave conditions are persisting for Friday, Saturday and Sunday that will only be alleviated on Sunday," he said.

"Today and tomorrow will still be hot under heatwave conditions that have been persisting throughout the week and we're looking at temperatures returning more to the low 30s and near average for this time of the year from Sunday onward."

Mr Cronje said evenings will still be warm and uncomfortable and we're unlikely to see temperatures drop below 22 degrees, the humidity making it feel warmer than it actually is.

Thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are expected Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

"We are expecting some showers today and tomorrow, especially some thunderstorms in the afternoon," he said.

'Following that, Sunday's showers are likely to be quite heavy. Starting on Saturday evening and going into Sunday we are looking at 10 to 15mm of rainfall and quite possible as high as 20-25mm."

Mr Cronje said that while temps are expected to dip back to the low 30s next week, the humidity will be the killer with daytime showers keeping us sweating through the night.