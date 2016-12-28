30°
Heatwave coming to Bundy in the new year

Emma Reid
| 28th Dec 2016 1:46 PM
Heat wave in Queensland for the New Year.Photo: BOM
Emma Reid

AS THE year comes to an end the weather is going to warm up with some parts of the Wide Bay seeing temps soaring to 36 degrees on New Year's Eve.

Friday will see the mercury start to rise and by Saturday, Bundaberg will hang on the cusp of a low-intensity heatwave and a severe heatwave.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks said the temperature would sit above average for the region during the next few days right into next week.

With Bargara and Bundaberg so close to the coast it would be saved from the hotter temps, but towns like Gayndah, Kingaroy and Gympie would be hit.

"The coastal towns have the assistance of the early sea breeze which helps stop the temperatures getting too high,” Mr Banks said.

On Saturday and Sunday the maximum temp for Bundaberg is forecast to be 32 degrees while the inland towns will reach 36 degrees.

"The average maximum temperature for Bundaberg is 30 degrees, Hervey Bay is 29 and Maryborough is 31 degrees,” he said.

Mr Banks said there was a slight chance of showers into the weekend but New Year's Eve should be saved from any large downpours and the fireworks shouldn't be affected.

Heatwaves are when three or more days of high maximum and minimum temperatures are unusual for that location.

They are calculated using the forecast maximum and minimum temperatures over the next three days, comparing this to actual temperatures over the previous thirty days, and then comparing these same three days to the normal temperatures expected for that particular location.

This means that in any one location, temperatures that meet the criteria for a heatwave at the end of summer will generally be hotter, than the temperatures that meet the criteria for a heatwave at the beginning of summer.

Heatwaves are described as the silent killer which can result in significant health stress on vulnerable people which may result in death during the heat event but in many cases this can occur well after the heatwave has passed.

Often the cause of death during a heatwave is difficult to determine, as many people who die during a heatwave have a pre-existing or contributing health condition.

It is advised to make sure you have contact with friends, family and to check in on neighbours especially the elderly.

Mr Banks said the forecast for January would see hotter but cloudier than average conditions for the Bundaberg area and advised to keep an eye out for warnings in the media.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bom bundaberg bureau of meterology gayndah gordon banks gympie heat wave wild weather

