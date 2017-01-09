Healthy obsession makes Ethan Australia's top personal trainer

SOME people think being a personal trainer is easy.

Ethan Hyde has been one for two years - but in that time he's done more than most would in their careers.

He has just been crowned the Men's Health inaugural Australia-wide Next Top Trainer.

"It's more than a job and it's more than just fun,” the Bundaberg PT said.

"My day job is what I do for life.”

The 26-year-old has been hitting the gym since he was 13 and has spent his days feverishly researching and reading, such that he "can talk for days about fitness and how to manipulate nutrition and training”.

"It's an obsession more than anything - but a healthy one.”

He gets a kick out of being able to answer all your questions about fitness and health.

Winning the award was surreal, he said.

The prize includes a $20,000 scholarship with SAGE fitness college and next week he'll fly to Sydney for a photo shoot for the magazine and clothing store The Iconic.

His biggest piece of fitness advice?

Set realistic goals.

"Instead of aiming to lose 20kg, make it one, accomplish that goal and reward yourself - then aim for two.”