Health officials warn not to touch oil

20th Oct 2016 4:36 PM
YUCK: One of the many oil "patties” that have been washing up on Fraser Island.
YUCK: One of the many oil "patties" that have been washing up on Fraser Island.

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service is advising residents and visitors to Fraser Island to avoid contact with any oil that has washed up during this week's spill.

WBHHS public health director Margaret Young said people should avoid contact with the oil, which is appearing in small patties ranging from the size of a coin to as big as a $5 note along the island's east coast.

A clean-up operation is continuing to clean up the oil that washed up over 50km coast earlier in the week.

"If you do come into contact with the oil, wash it off immediately with soap and water,” Dr Young said.

Only the oil patties have so far been reported. There have been no reports of oil in the water and no animals or marine life are believed to have been affected.

Bundaberg News Mail
