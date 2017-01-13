Health a priority during heatwave

A temperature of 38 was reached in the sand dunes of Kirra beach at 1.30pm today during the early summer heat on the Tweed Coast.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

AS BUNDABERG'S maximum temperature sits at a very warm 34 degrees for the next two days, residents are being urged to look after their health.

Cancer Council and Queensland Health have issued an urgent health warning as severe to extreme temperatures are expected right across Queensland.

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift warned Queenslanders to continue taking every precaution for their health ahead of the heatwave's expected peak.

"Queenslanders must heed the dangers of scorching temperatures and take sun protective measures during this heatwave,” Ms Clift said.

"Where possible, people should avoid sun exposure - especially when the UV Index is three or above, from about 7.30am over the next few days.

"We're urging Queenslanders to follow all five recommended sun protective behaviours - Slip on protective clothing, Slop on minimum SPF30 broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen, Slap on a broad-brimmed hat, Seek shade and Slide on wrap-around sunnies when outdoors.

"Keep yourself and your family cool - stay in air-conditioning, drink as much water as possible and schedule outdoor activities later in the day, when the UV Index falls below three.

HOT WEEKEND: It is expected to reach a high temperatures across Queensland over the next two days. Bureau of Meteorology

The hot weather in Bundaberg is expected to stick around until Sunday.

Temperatures will creep back down to 32 degrees for the oncoming week before rising again to 34 degrees next Thursday.

Queensland Health Executive Director Dr Mark Elcock said anybody could be at risk of falling ill as a result of the prolonged hot spell but warned infants, the elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women, obese people and people with some pre-existing medical conditions were particularly vulnerable.

"Be alert to the symptoms of heat-related illnesses which may include heat rash, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting or fainting,” he said.

"If heat stroke is suspected, people should seek urgent medical treatment.”

Dr Elcock said Queensland Health had in place a well-practised plan to respond to the heatwave and was working closely with the Bureau of Meteorology to identify the regions most at risk.

"Queensland Health will scale its activities accordingly and provide advice and resources to best support Queensland Ambulance Service and local hospital and health services in affected regions, particularly if the event leads to an increase in patients,” he said.

For more advice by Queensland Health on staying healthy during the heat, visit www.qld.gov.au/emergency/dealing-disasters/heatwave, www.facebook.com/QLDHealth/ or https://twitter.com/qldhealthnews.