34°
News

Health a priority during heatwave

13th Jan 2017 7:54 AM
A temperature of 38 was reached in the sand dunes of Kirra beach at 1.30pm today during the early summer heat on the Tweed Coast.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
A temperature of 38 was reached in the sand dunes of Kirra beach at 1.30pm today during the early summer heat on the Tweed Coast.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS BUNDABERG'S maximum temperature sits at a very warm 34 degrees for the next two days, residents are being urged to look after their health.

Cancer Council and Queensland Health have issued an urgent health warning as severe to extreme temperatures are expected right across Queensland.

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift warned Queenslanders to continue taking every precaution for their health ahead of the heatwave's expected peak.

"Queenslanders must heed the dangers of scorching temperatures and take sun protective measures during this heatwave,” Ms Clift said.

"Where possible, people should avoid sun exposure - especially when the UV Index is three or above, from about 7.30am over the next few days.

"We're urging Queenslanders to follow all five recommended sun protective behaviours - Slip on protective clothing, Slop on minimum SPF30 broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen, Slap on a broad-brimmed hat, Seek shade and Slide on wrap-around sunnies when outdoors.

"Keep yourself and your family cool - stay in air-conditioning, drink as much water as possible and schedule outdoor activities later in the day, when the UV Index falls below three.

HOT WEEKEND: It is expected to reach a high temperatures across Queensland over the next two days.
HOT WEEKEND: It is expected to reach a high temperatures across Queensland over the next two days. Bureau of Meteorology

The hot weather in Bundaberg is expected to stick around until Sunday.

Temperatures will creep back down to 32 degrees for the oncoming week before rising again to 34 degrees next Thursday.

Queensland Health Executive Director Dr Mark Elcock said anybody could be at risk of falling ill as a result of the prolonged hot spell but warned infants, the elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women, obese people and people with some pre-existing medical conditions were particularly vulnerable.

"Be alert to the symptoms of heat-related illnesses which may include heat rash, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting or fainting,” he said.

"If heat stroke is suspected, people should seek urgent medical treatment.”

Dr Elcock said Queensland Health had in place a well-practised plan to respond to the heatwave and was working closely with the Bureau of Meteorology to identify the regions most at risk.

"Queensland Health will scale its activities accordingly and provide advice and resources to best support Queensland Ambulance Service and local hospital and health services in affected regions, particularly if the event leads to an increase in patients,” he said.

For more advice by Queensland Health on staying healthy during the heat, visit www.qld.gov.au/emergency/dealing-disasters/heatwave, www.facebook.com/QLDHealth/ or https://twitter.com/qldhealthnews.

HOT WEATHER: Caloundra visitors Kathia and Augusto Pimenta enjoying the cool breezes at Elliott Heads river mouth.
HOT WEATHER: Caloundra visitors Kathia and Augusto Pimenta enjoying the cool breezes at Elliott Heads river mouth. Mike Knott BUN110117BEACH1
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  health heatwave summer temperature

36 residents to be forced out of their aged care homes

36 residents to be forced out of their aged care homes

UP TO 100 aged care staff face an uncertain future as Blue Care prepares to downsize a Bundaberg aged care facility, forcing 36 residents out of their homes.

Man speaks out in support of controversial surgeon

ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: Brian Samuels said Richard Hocking did a great job of treating an infection in his knee at Bundaberg Hospital.

'Dr Hocking did a wonderful job'

Nutella maker hits back over cancer concerns

Palm oil in many food brands including Cadbury’s chocolate

Health a priority during heatwave

A temperature of 38 was reached in the sand dunes of Kirra beach at 1.30pm today during the early summer heat on the Tweed Coast.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Urgent health warning issued

Local Partners

36 residents to be forced out of their aged care homes

UP TO 100 aged care staff face an uncertain future as Blue Care prepares to downsize a Bundaberg aged care facility, forcing 36 residents out of their homes.

WATCH: Rude cockatoo's emotional return home

TOGETHER AGAIN: Bill Betheras was delighted to be reunited with his foul-mouthed cocky George after she went missing just before Christmas.

Owner delighted after swearing cockatoo comes home

TV royalty gets Agro at our zoo

Zoo attendant Breoni Jeffrey, Cr Bill Trevor, Dingo, Agro, zoo supervisor Leon Spencer and Ranger Stacey.

Ranger Stacey and Agro in town

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, January 10

FUNNY GUYS: Catch Agro (and Jamie Dunn) at Sugarland Shoppingtown today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

Five things you need to know

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

A PROPERTY in Maleny has been transformed into a Hollywood-style movie set to film a trailer for a movie about the anti-bikie laws.

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

MOVE IN AND RELAX HERE

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $328,000

Move in, relax, put your feet up and go for a swim. This home is immaculate and is ready for someone to move in and enjoy. The home built in 2004 has just had all...

3+ Acres - 4 B/R Brick Home - Sheds Galore

Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $395,900

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 10 minutes to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA)...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes. The 15 acres is fully...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!