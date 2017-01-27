'He lived life to the full': deputy mayor farewelled

FOND FAREWELL: Family and friends gathered at the Holy Rosary Church today to celebrate the life of John Faircloth.

"TOO many people go to their grave with their music still inside them (but) John Faircloth OAM lived the gift of life to the fullest”.

Former Bundaberg councillor and businessman Mike Edgar was among several people who spoke at a solemn service at Holy Rosary Catholic Church today to farewell Mr Faircloth, who died last week. He was 82.

FUNERAL: Father John Daly at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church to celebrate the life of John Faircloth. Paul Donaldson BUN270117FUNERAL1

More than 100 people packed into the church, including councillors, ambulance service personnel, Labor Party members and Hinkler Lions Club members to celebrate life of the man who made "Bundaberg his domain”.

Father John Daly led the service telling the crowd that Mr Faircloth had contributed so much to people's lives and that he was a "a good man bringing goodness to others”.

Mr Edgar spoke of Mr Faircloth's remarkable life.

"It's hard to believe that any one man could do everything he did in the course of just one lifetime,” Mr Edgar said.

Born in Bundaberg on July 6, 1934, Mr Faircloth would be baptised less than year later in the same church where his funeral was held today.

FUNERAL: Mayor Jack Dempsey and MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson attend the Holy Rosary Catholic Church to celebrate the life of John Faircloth. Paul Donaldson BUN270117FUNERAL1

The former long-serving councillor, ambulance officer, community fundraiser and Lions member spent a lifetime serving the community in various roles.

In 1951, he became an honorary ambulance officer with the Bundaberg QATB.

FUNERAL: Emergency Services gather at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church to celebrate the life of John Faircloth. Paul Donaldson BUN270117FUNERAL2

"His pranks became legend - but only when the superintendent was on holidays,” Mr Edgar told the crowd, who laughed in amusement.

In 1958 Mr Faircloth married "the love of his life”, Patricia Strathdee.

"They had a marvellous, magical, mystery tour of life together tinged with sadness,” Mr Edgar said.

That sadness was the tragic death of two of Mr Faircloth's three children. Rachael died of SIDS in 1972, then in 1993 Ian died from brain cancer.

Mr Fairbcloth spent years helping the community with enduring roles at Moore Park Beach Surf Club and supported local rugby league.

He was a dedicated life member of Hinkler Lions serving 44 years with the organisation, as secretary and treasurer and twice president

FUNERAL: Lions Representative Peter Donghi remembers John Faircloth at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN270117FUNERAL1

Mr Faircloth's local government career began on May 2, 1964, when he was elected as an alderman for Bundaberg City Council and served as deputy mayor for 10 years.

He joined the Labor Party in 1957 and stood for the seat of Wide Bay in 1977.

Former Member of Hinkler Paul Neville said, despite not sharing the same political beliefs, the two became firm friends.

"John made Bundaberg his domain and in that respect he is unequalled,” Mr Neville said.

"I recently saw John as a multi-faceted diamond, taken shards of light from family, ambulance, council, the arts ... filtering them through the various prisms.

"We are all individually and collectively the richer for having known him.”

FUNERAL: Former MP for Bundaberg Paul Neville talks about the achievements of John Faircloth at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN270117FUNERAL1

Mr Faircloth is survived by wife Patricia, daughter Jill and grandsons Sam and James.