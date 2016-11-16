"He had the biggest heart”: Dylan's friends speak

MENTION the name Dylan Hicks in Bundaberg and the memories rush forth.

As his family and friends come to terms with the crash that killed the 19-year-old on Tuesday, the memories are what keep them going.

"We're good, we're all just sticking together,” family friend Janita Binns told the NewsMail.

A group of close family and friends yesterday placed flowers on Rosedale Rd at the crash scene.

"We're thinking happy memories of Dylan and how he always made us smile, and the crazy things he'd do.

"He had the biggest heart and he just cared about everybody.”

Dylan was "like a son” to Janita, who is best mates with his mother, Jo.

"My kids have grown up with Dylan, they're like brothers,” she said.

"It's unbelievable.”

REMEMBERED: Tributes have begun to flood in for 19-year-old Dylan Hicks. Contributed

The Binns remembered Dylan "always thinking up crazy stunts” on the Hicks property outside Bundaberg; the boy with "the best hair”.

"He was just a big gentle (guy),” Janita said.

For his family, Janita said it "hadn't hit home”.

"It's one of those things you never, ever want to have to do.

"I can't imagine what Jo is going through.”

His friend Ben Roberts was still taking in the tragedy.

"I played five years of soccer with him and knew him all through high school,” Ben said.

"He was such a kind hearted guy, he always made people laugh.”

When he got the news, Ben was "lost for words”.

"I walked into my sister's room and she was already bawling her eyes out.”

Dylan Hicks Carolyn Archer

North Bundaberg State High School principal Ross Robertson said everyone at Dylan's former school was "extremely saddened”.

"He wasn't the sort of student who only had a small circle of friends - he got along well with a wide range of students,” Mr Robertson said.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends.”

As Face book tributes flowed in, Janita said, "you could go on about Dyly, but it's amazing to see how many people's lives he touched.

"Even though we all know anyway.”

Read more tributes to Dylan here.

Teacher remembers 'free spirit'

"I was one of Dylan Hicks's primary school teachers,” Bruce Thompson told the NewsMail.

"Dylan was one of those kids a classroom never fitted. Sitting in a chair, at a desk all day was not suited to a free spirit like Dylan.

"But in all the times he had to be chastised for some misdemeanour or another, he never spoke back rudely, argued unnecessarily, sulked, muttered, pulled faces, swore or threw tantrums.

"Pretty soon he'd be conversing with you, with a big smile on his face, as if nothing at all had happened.

"He was a bit wild, but very good natured, the bane of his mother Jo's life, but the centre of her universe.

"I'm very saddened at what has transpired, but Dylan will always be one of those kids who you taught who you'll always remember.”