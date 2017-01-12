Have your say on the future of sugar research

NEW PRODUCT: Sugar Research Australia's Jill Jennings at the Cane-Trends at AgroTrend Field Day.

WIDE Bay Region sugarcane growers, millers, and industry stakeholders are being invited to attend a local regional forum to have their say on the future strategic direction of Sugar Research Australia.

SRA is in the process of developing a new five-year strategic plan, which will guide the future direction of SRA's investment in research, development and adoption activities for the Australian sugarcane industry.

The group's chief executive Neil Fisher said as part of that strategic plan development, SRA was consulting extensively with investors and the broader industry.

"Our purpose of these forums is to allow SRA to understand your thoughts on key research issues and potential opportunities facing you in your region for further investment in research, development and adoption in the future,” Mr Fisher said.

"The upcoming consultation sessions are a chance to talk about research opportunities and the future strategic direction of SRA.”

The Bundaberg regional forum is on Friday February 10 at the Waves Sports Club from 8.30 to 10.30am.

To RSVP email Andrea Evers at aevers@sugarresearch.com.au or phone 3331 3308.