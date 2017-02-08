Have your say on penalties for bloody idiots

The State Government has asked for feedback on a raft of measures to tighten existing drink driving laws.

THE RACQ has called on drivers to have their say about possible changes to drink driving penalties.

The State Government has asked for feedback on a raft of measures to tighten existing laws including:

Improvements to the Alcohol Ignition Interlock Program, making it harder for people to sit-out the program and increasing the range of offences and offenders which attract an interlock

Education for drink driving offenders.

Reviewing access to restricted (work) licences for drink drivers, including removing the option of a work licence for all or certain drink drivers.

RACQ's Steve Spalding said it was important the community continued to examine the relevance and effectiveness of fines and penalties.

"Drink driving is still a huge problem on our roads, with around 20 of all fatalities due to drivers being over the legal limit for their licence class,” Mr Spalding said.

"Research shows one in four drink drivers will reoffend within two years of their first conviction.”

Mr Spalding said RACQ would make a formal submission into the review.

"As road safety advocates we take our responsibility to speak on behalf of our more than 1.6 million members seriously, and will be putting forward our recommendations to improve safety for all Queensland drivers,” he said.

"The last review of drink driving laws was in 2010, so it's a good time to revisit this very important road safety issue.”

