29°
News

Have your say on future of training in Queensland

22nd Nov 2016 1:25 PM
TOP CLASS: Training and Skills Minister Yvette D'Ath said the government want Queensland's vocational education and training sector to be the best in Australia.
TOP CLASS: Training and Skills Minister Yvette D'Ath said the government want Queensland's vocational education and training sector to be the best in Australia. Rachel Lang

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PEOPLE can have their say about the future of skills and training in Queensland following the release of a discussion paper.

Jobs Queensland is an independent body set up by the Palaszczuk government to provide long-term workforce planning and is now undertake a comprehensive engagement process across the state.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is encouraging Bundy employers, training providers, industry bodies and individuals to provide feedback about the apprenticeship and traineeship system.

"I encourage all stakeholders to have their say to help further improve the critical jobs pathway of apprenticeships and traineeships,” Ms Donaldson said.

She said the feedback would give Jobs Queensland "vital insight”.

Training and Skills Minister Yvette D'Ath the launched Jobs Queensland's Positive Futures: Apprenticeships and Traineeships in Queensland discussion paper on Monday, as part of a broader strategy to build on the strengths of Queensland's apprenticeship and traineeship system.

Ms D'Ath said the government was committed to making the vocational education and training sector in Queensland the best in the nation.

Submissions are due on December 20 and can be made here .

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  jobs queensland leanne donaldson skills training yvette dath yvette d'ath

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

UPDATE: Woman's photos show heartbreak of bushfire

UPDATE: Woman's photos show heartbreak of bushfire

A CALAVOS woman had been preparing to buy more cattle thanks to the greenery on her property, but now, she’s being forced to sell them.

Bennett wrote minister letter asking for turtle protection

OOPS: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has lashed Deputy Premier Jackie Trad - for doing something he wrote to her asking for.

Government says Burnett MP 'playing politics'

8 jobs you can get in Bundaberg now

Now Hiring written on the Wipe board

Here are a few of the jobs that are now available in the region

Fly from Hervey Bay to Greece for less than 600 bucks

The one way flight deals with the airline are being offered between July 20, 2017 and March 25, 2018 - starting during the peak European summer time.

The sale in on until November 27 so get in quick.

Local Partners

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

TRADERS in the Bundaberg CBD area are being invited to participate in the roll out of a new council initiative

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

'Highly respected' figure to take on role

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 22

HUMP DAY: Lauren Brisbane from QCamel camel dairy is running a tasting and information session at Alchemy Well-Being Cafe today.

Five things you need to know today

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

For sale: baby shoes. Never worn

ERNEST Hemingway took up a challenge to write a story in six words.

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

QUEENSLAND’S first virtual reality arcade is about to be launched in time for the summer holidays.

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose knew it was love the second she saw Jess Origliasso again

Kanye West cancels rest of Saint Pablo tour

Sources have blamed exhaustion for Kanye's latest meltdown

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

Terri Irwin poses with a specimen of the tiny Leichhardteus terriirwinae spider, named after her.

Rumours have sprung up around Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car accommodation, 800m2 allotment, air conditioning and a list...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Santa has arrived early with this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price. Attributes of...

9 M x 6 M SHED ON 6304 SQ METRE BLOCK

24 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

Residential Land Lots of infrastructure here folks, cleared house site, with double brick reinforced ... $185,000

Lots of infrastructure here folks, cleared house site, with double brick reinforced retaining walls. Large 6304m2 block with 9m X 6m shed with power connected.

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!