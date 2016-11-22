Have your say on future of training in Queensland

TOP CLASS: Training and Skills Minister Yvette D'Ath said the government want Queensland's vocational education and training sector to be the best in Australia.

PEOPLE can have their say about the future of skills and training in Queensland following the release of a discussion paper.

Jobs Queensland is an independent body set up by the Palaszczuk government to provide long-term workforce planning and is now undertake a comprehensive engagement process across the state.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is encouraging Bundy employers, training providers, industry bodies and individuals to provide feedback about the apprenticeship and traineeship system.

"I encourage all stakeholders to have their say to help further improve the critical jobs pathway of apprenticeships and traineeships,” Ms Donaldson said.

She said the feedback would give Jobs Queensland "vital insight”.

Training and Skills Minister Yvette D'Ath the launched Jobs Queensland's Positive Futures: Apprenticeships and Traineeships in Queensland discussion paper on Monday, as part of a broader strategy to build on the strengths of Queensland's apprenticeship and traineeship system.

Ms D'Ath said the government was committed to making the vocational education and training sector in Queensland the best in the nation.

Submissions are due on December 20 and can be made here .