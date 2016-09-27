Have you ever seen a kangaroo Skippy dipping?

WALL-I'LL-BIE damned.

Proving humans aren't the only ones who enjoy an early morning swim, a Burnett Heads kangaroo has been snapped taking a dip.

Heading out for a day fishing on the water, Bundaberg man Andrew Jensen was more than a little surprised to see Skippy paddling across the Burnett River near the marina.

With a couple of other kangaroos watching on from the river bank, Mr Jensen said it was the first time he'd seen anything like it.

"It was about 5.15am Sunday near Baltimores," he said.

"A few birds overhead actually caught our attention. He was about 30-40m off the bank.

"We came around and headed him off and he turned around and swam back towards land.

"When we left he was only about 10m from the bank."

Mr Jensen said he was quick to take a photo and a few people he'd shown it to said they'd seen kangaroos swimming before.

But he said it was a first for him.

"I don't know if he fell or was chased into the water, but he wasn't struggling at all. "

According to the Outback Australia Travel Guide website on land kangaroos can't move their hind legs independently, only together.

But when they are swimming (they are good swimmers) they kick each leg independently.