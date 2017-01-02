28°
Have we lost our manners at the cinema?

Emma Reid
| 2nd Jan 2017 1:26 PM
A woman and her partner were forced to go home after they couldn't get seats together.
A woman and her partner were forced to go home after they couldn't get seats together. Emily Haynes

IS THERE such a thing as movie etiquette?

What are the rules or guidelines people should follow when going to the cinema?

If there are no rules and it's best in best dressed should movie goers show a little courtesy towards others?

A Bundaberg woman who asked to remain anonymous wrote about her disappointment after going to watch new release, Why Him?, on Wednesday evening.

She admitted she and her partner arrived just in time to see the movie, but was saddened to see there were no seats near each other, and what made it worse was no one was willing to move to help.

As they moved up and down the aisle people were starring at them and made them feel embarrassed as the box office assistant tried to help.

"We then went down the stairs looking for a place to sit, everyone kept staring and staring no one was willing to move over or shuffle over even when asked,” she said.

"I guess no one likes sitting next to another couple or family.

"(It was) awkward, we had to leave and have our tickets refunded which lead to a disappointing night for us.”

She posted her experience on Facebook asking people to be a little more courteous when it came to cinema etiquette.

It seemed to have sparked a bit of a debate with some posting that people should not have to move because they came in early.

One Facebooker replying with her personal opinion of "why should someone that arrived early and chose the seats that they wanted have to move? They shouldn't.”

An another postesr said was the right thing to do to make room for others.

He said people didn't have to move, but manners could come in to play.

"It's a little thing called common courtesy, it's not at all hard to shift over a seat or two. People are rude and selfish sometimes,” he posted.

The woman said maybe the local cinema could consider implementing the same ticketing system the city cinemas had and others on the Facebook post agreed.

"Allocated seats and a overview of where the numbers are and where people sit” she said would help the issue.

"We should have got there earlier, but I just think its rude for people not too shuffle over.”

10 STEPS OF MOVIE ETIQUETTE ACCORDING TO THE HUFFINGTON POST

1 Arrive at a movie no less than five minutes before starting time. If you arrive late and you can tell the theatre is near capacity do not go up and down the stairs and aisles looking for seats. If you see two seats randomly empty and the movie has started they are probably taken. It goes unsaid that the people sitting in the front rows have already played this game. They lost and so did you.

2 When inside a packed theatre you can save seats but only until the previews. After that they are fair game. Again, punctuality is rather important when dealing with cinema. If your guests can't make it on time they will have to surrender their seats to those who could.

3 Do not put your foot on the back of the seats or worse between the seats. This is unhygienic and disrespectful. I

4 Do go the movies if you are suffering from a cough of any kind. Obviously if you are sick stay away but if you have a tickle in your throat or just a hacking dry cough it's rude to ruin the movie for everyone else. Wait until it passes to see your movie.

5 I don't know how many times this needs to be said. Do not bring your baby to the movies. There is no exception to this rule. Wait, there is one exception. If you are seeing a movie on the day moms are allowed to bring their children and the theatre is meant only for them. In this case no one should complain.

6 Do not bring a child of inappropriate age to R-rated movies.

7 When they say no talking, texting or tweeting they mean it. Keep your questions, excitement or opinions to yourself. Also put your phone away during the movie. You can put it on vibrate so you know if a call comes through. Everyone should understand the need to take an important call but don't take that call until you are in the hallway making your way out the door.

8 Be mindful of seating etiquette. Don't sit directly in front of people (if there is not stadium seating) before the movie is at least one-quarter full. Do not sit next to someone unless the movie is 50% full. Don't be creepy. There are exceptions to this rule such as if you are at the movie on time with a large party. Sometimes you have no choice but to sit in front of someone. Use your head.

9 Do not ask people to move so you can sit with your group unless it is an absolute last resort. Also don't be offended if they decline. If you wanted to sit with your group you should have been punctual.

10 Open your refreshments before the movie starts in order to limit noise.

