Have a great but safe Christmas, say lifesavers

BEACH SAFETY: Surf Life Saving lifeguards and volunteers will patrol the region's beaches on Christmas Day.

HAVE a great day, but a safe day - that's the message from the region's life guards and Surf Life Saving volunteers, who will hit the beach from 8am-6pm tomorrow for Christmas Day.

Patrols at Moore Park Beach, Oaks Beach at Burnett Heads, Kellys and Nielson Park at Bargara and Elliott Heads, will see volunteers give up a few hours of their Christmas Day to watch the waters and make sure beachgoers make it through the day without incident.

Bundaberg SLSC members Scott Hamlet and stepson Ky Brown are taking the last shift from 4-6pm on Christmas Day.

Mr Hamlet said club members were pitching in for a couple of hours each so they could all enjoy Christmas Day while still keeping swimmers safe.

"There's quite a lot of us involved in Christmas Day patrols, at Bundaberg everyone just puts their hand up to do a couple of hours,” Mr Hamlet said.

"It's good fun.

"It's not like a chore.

"You're down the beach enjoying the Nielson Park and the camaraderie of other people in the club and all the people that go down to the beach.

"Ky and I did it last year as well.

"It's a nice afternoon; everyone enjoying themselves.”

Mr Hamlet said as long as the weather was good he expected to see a decent crowd spend Christmas Day at the beach.

"Particularly because you have the caravan park over the road,” he said.

"They come done in the afternoon to cool down and swim off their Christmas feast.

"The people that come down are all relaxed and in a good frame of mind because it's Christmas Day.

"Hopefully the weather is good, there will be a lot of people around.

"Bargara's pretty busy at the moment.”