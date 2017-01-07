Hard work leads to a brighter future

AWARD WINNER: Brandon Schulte was also awarded the senior dux award as top academic student.

BRANDON Schulte set himself the goal of making it to one of the big Queensland universities and secured himself an OP 2 in order to achieve that goal.

"I've always thought that information technology is quite important in the world and I think it's a good career to get involved with at this point in time," Brandon said.

Brandon set himself the goal of gaining an OP 2 so he could achieve his goal.

"It felt really good when I saw I got the OP I needed, but for me it was all about making it into the course I wanted so that excited me more."

Brandon set out to apply for a duel degree in a bachelor of mathematics and information technology.

"I'm more interested in the IT side of things but maths is a good support base for that because of things like coding and simulation aspects," Brandon said.

"I think software engineering is where I will be headed."

Brandon recently received his letter form QUT to inform him of the good news.

"I've been accepted in the Queensland University of Technology for the dual degree I wanted," Brandon said.

"The prospects for the future are really exciting and to see I was accepted was absolutely a special moment.

"My parents were very happy when they saw, I will be starting in February."

Brandon already has friends who attend QUT and some who have also been selected for the February intake.

"It'll make it easier to go through that transition into city living and university," Brandon said.

The feeling of fulfilment of achieving such a milestone goal isn't lost on Brandon.

"It makes me feel like I am making the progress I want to," Brandon said.

"I've always thought about moving to Brisbane for the opportunities it will provide me.

"I'm ready to hit the ground running."

It was a hard road to get to where he is now but Brandon said putting in the hard work is what makes reaching his goal a great feeling.

"It was hard work but I always aimed to get a high OP from the beginning of year 11 and tried to keep my work consistent," Brandon said.

"I think the hardest thing is when you are home and you are tired and don't want to do that homework.

"At school you feel focused but once you come out of that environment it becomes harder and you need to stay consistent and disciplined."

Brandon said the atmosphere of the Burnett State College and the faculty helped him on his journey.

"The school is great with the information so you always knew what you had to do and they were always supportive," Brandon said.

"And the whole senior class, no matter what we had all decided to do, most of us had a clear idea of how we wanted to start our careers and life after school.

"There are quite a few interesting prospects from our graduating class."