Hanson's stand against Muslims, mosques sees poll rise

17th Oct 2016 10:53 AM
Pauline Hanson... climbing in the polls.
Pauline Hanson... climbing in the polls.

PAULINE Hanson's influence in Australian politics is likely to grow even stronger with new polls showing her One Nation party has quadrupled its primary vote to the federal election in July.

According to a Newspoll published in The Australian, One Nation's support as reached 10% in Queensland.

It's little wonder that LNP MPs, including Steve Dickson on the Sunshine Coast, have been openly wooing the support of outspoken critic of Muslims, mosques, halal certification, and foreign ownership of Australian farmland.

The poll shows One Nation's support is now at 6% nationwide, up from 1.3% four months ago.

In New South Wales, the poll shows a boost from 0.6% to 6%.

Pauline Hanson's support has come at the expense of the Coalition, other minor parties and independents.

Treasurer Scott Morrison told 2GB radio it was hard for a government to maintain support.

"People are feeling anxious about (sluggish post-GFC economic growth). They feel anxious about trade, they feel anxious about foreign investment and they feel anxious about immigration," he said.

Conservative senator Cory Bernardi recently urged his party to adopt similar policies to One Nation.

But added the LNP should do so "with a bit more nuance and maybe a little bit more delicacy".

One Nation had four senators elected in July, including Ms Hanson and Malcolm Roberts in Queensland, Brian Burston in NSW and Rodney Culleton in Western Australia.

On Monday, Derryn Hinch congratulated Ms Hanson on the new poll.

"One Nation has gone up in the polls so you have to congratulate Pauline for that," Senator Hinch told Sunrise.

Topics:  editors picks halal certification mosques muslim pauline hanson

IF you can avoid filling up today you'd be wise.

A crash near Aramara claimed the life of an 80-year-old man and left a woman in a critical condition.

Another has been airlifted to hospital.

EROSION: Moore Park resident Rick Glass stands on high dunes four-wheel drives have denuded while behind him is the area drivers don't go covered in vegetation. He says something needs to be done to stop four-wheel drivers driving high on the dunes.

Drivers asked to stay of the high dunes to help protect the beaches

CRUSH SEASON: Bundaberg Sugar's mills crushed 76,055 tonnes last week.

Sugar prices continuing to trend upwards in good news for farmers

Australia's longest running travelling film festival is here.

MUSICMAN: Eric Bogle has released a new album featuring 12 great tracks.

Get your latest country music news

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Cooler theatre on the way

BEACH FUN: Drew, Kye, Summer, Mimi, and Indiana Woods are in the Nippers Surf Life Saving program.

50 years of sun, sand and surf life saving

OVERSEAS VISITORS: Tamsin Pape and Richard Manning from the UK enjoy the Bundaberg Rum Festival.

Bundaberg Rum lovers enjoy annual festival

Fans were thrilled to see Lacuna Coil grace the stage in jump suits and paint for their first headline tour,

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide