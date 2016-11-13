Missing hang glider pilot found dead

The search for a hang glider missing near Double Island Point has ended in tragedy.

The body of the 61-year-old pilot has been found near Double Island Point this morning.

Air, land and sea searches began yesterday after the hang glider was forced to make an emergency landing somewhere near Double Island Point about 2pm.

Water police patrolled the area between Carlo Blow and the lighthouse and helicopters and Noosa Surf Life Saving conducted aerial and land searches.

RACQ LifeFlight's Sunshine Coast helicopter continued the search with night-vision goggles about 10.30pm but no signs of the pilot were found.

When the search resumed this morning the canary-yellow glider was spotted suspended in trees half way between Double Island Point and Rainbow Beach, about 780 metres inland from the beach.

The flight paramedic was winched onto the scene where the pilot was found dead.

EARLIER: A hang glider has been reported missing at Rainbow Beach, sparking a land, sea, and air search.

Police say the 61-year-old pilot was forced to conduct an emergency landing around 2pm somewhere near Double Island Point.

He has not been seen or heard from since and emergency services don't know if he came down in the sea or on land.

The missing hang glider is canary yellow in colour and the pilot is described as around 188cm tall, Caucasian in appearance with a medium build and balding grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve skivvy and black shorts.

Water police are currently patrolling the area between Carlos Bluff to the Lighthouse while the Rescue 511 Helicopter and Noosa Surf Life Saving conduct aerial and land searches.

Anyone who may have seen the missing pilot or the hang glider is urged to contact Gympie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.