Gusty thunderstorms expected to hit Bundy today

GUSTY thunderstorms are predicted to hit Bundaberg today and tomorrow as warm air and humidity combine for unstable conditions.

It means Bundaberg residents must brace themselves for an uncomfortable weekend as storms roll in this afternoon.

"Today and tomorrow are the big days and we will see a trough move through on Monday morning,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Matt Marshall said.

"It means keeping an eye out on our radar and any warnings that go out for potential hails or damaging winds.”

Temperatures are expected to hit 30 degrees today, 32 degrees tomorrow and 33 degrees on Monday.

The weekend's winds are expected to blow in at up to 30kmh.

"Once the trough has well and truly passed temps will drop to 28 degrees,” Mr Marshall said.