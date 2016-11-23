Gun and drugs charges laid after raid

POLICE have laid charges against a local man after another raid on a Bundaberg South address.

The Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant yesterday, uncovering a quantity of cannabis, drug implements, firearms and ammunition.

A 35-year-old Bundaberg South man has been charged with possessing a category H weapon, possessing a category A weapon with altered identification marks, possessing explosives (firearm ammunition), possessing drug utensils and failing to take reasonable care in respect to a needle.

He was due appear in custody at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said district detectives would continue to target drug offenders in the community and those who unlawfully possess firearms.

"I would encourage any members of the community who have information which could assist police regarding any unlawful activity, to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000," he said.

"The support and assistance of the community is a vital component of our enforcement activities"