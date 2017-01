Crystal Jones Full Profile Login to follow

A PUBLIC Facebook group has been set up, shaming what it calls Bundaberg's "worst" drivers.

The page has almost 300 members who share pictures of bad behaviour and dodgy parks from around the region.

Many shared their different gripes regarding bad driving in the region, with some saying they were fed up with drivers who throw cigarettes out car windows, those who stop in the road to have a chat with others and people parking in disability spots without permits.