Group of women the B'R'est of friends

SOCIAL PICNIC: B'R'est Friends get together once a month at Alexander Park to catch up and support each other.

IT WAS the support and friendship of a group of ladies in pink that helped Ann Franks get through a difficult time.

When Mrs Franks found out that she had breast cancer in December 1998, she had a group of like-minded women called the B'R'est Friends to turn to and to this day, they still meet for monthly catch-ups.

"The group has been ongoing since about 1997," she said.

"There are about 20 of us involved who have all suffered from breast cancer at some point."

Mrs Franks said her experience with the disease started in December 1998 when she discovered, by accident, a lump on one of her breasts.

"I just grazed my arm across my breast one day and felt the lump," she said.

"All the females in my side of the family have had breast cancer so I kind of expected it."

"It was a visible lump but at first it did not show up on the mammogram even though it was clearly sticking out. Fortunately, I caught it early so I didn't have to go through chemotherapy but I did get breast reconstruction."

Maxine Burrage said her experience with breast cancer was made a little bit easier with the support of B'R'est Friends.

"I have been a member since 1999," she said.

"The group has helped me so much because it is full of strong women who have beat the disease and are still here today. It gives you faith."

If you would like to join the group or find out more, contact Ann 41511278 or Maxine 41531447.

Check you breasts

According to Cancer Council Australia, women of all ages should be familiar with the normal look and feel of their breasts.

If you notice any of the following changes please see your doctor immediately:

a lump, lumpiness or thickening of the breast

changes in the skin of a breast, such as puckering,dimpling or a rash

persistent or unusual breast pain

a change in the shape or size of a breast

discharge from a nipple, a nipple rash or a change in its shape.