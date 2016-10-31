Grocery service not delivering 'fresh'

GROCERY CONCERNS: Erika Lines is not happy with the Woolworths delivery service.

WHILE grocery shopping can be a tedious task for some, it has turned into an ongoing nightmare for one local resident.

Bundaberg woman Erika Lines has used the Woolworths grocery delivery service for many years, but she said lately the service and products had become less desirable.

"Our orders haven't arrived on time, they have missed half the products, food is crushed or almost out of date,” she said.

"We bought some Hans meat the other day that, by the time we received it, was due to be out of date within a few days but apparently that is Woolworths policy.

"We have problems with almost every order.”

Mrs Lines said she had used the delivery method because she cannot walk properly or stand for long periods.

"I have nine screws in my ankle, I can't go anywhere. I can't walk for more than half an hour,” she said.

"I would like to do the groceries myself but I just can't do it.

"That's why I do it online.

"It is easiest.”

Having lived on the Gold Coast for the past four years, Mrs Lines said she had previously used Woolworths delivery method with no problems.

"We came back to Bundaberg in June last year and have had nothing but hassles,” she said.

Mrs Lines said she had now labelled Woolworths as the "not quite right shop” after formally complaining more than 15 times locally and to head office.

"I have sent countless emails and phoned numerous times.

"They have given me $10 vouchers here and there which I appreciate but that's not fixing the problem because it keeps happening time and time again,” she said.

"I want to see better service and fresher products.”

The NewsMail contacted Woolworths Limited head office about the problem who stated customers should contact their customer service team if experiencing delivery problems.

"Woolworths aims to deliver a great online service to more than 500,000 customers who visit our site each week,” the spokesperson said.

"We always welcome feedback to improve our service, particularly for instances where we may have fallen short.

"We encourage the customer to get back in contact with our customer service team where we will be able to look into their concerns in more depth.”