Grindstone carving their way into the cafe scene

COFFEE HOUSE: Grindstone barista Jayden Curd inside the new coffee shop in Woongarra Street.

COFFEE lovers and cafe fanatics are abuzz with Bundaberg's latest pit stop.

Opening a mere month ago, Grindstone Coffee House has already established a regular customer base.

"I've always wanted to own my own business and I chose a coffee shop because I wanted the home-made food back,” owner of the Grindstone Coffee House, Kristy Curd said.

"I love baking and cooking and it's what people want.

"All the food is home-made from local produce, it's what you would get when nanna would cook.”

Mrs Curd said the soft opening enabled staff to become comfortable and get the coffee right.

Mrs Curd's family has been a driving factor in the development and designing of the coffee house, from the place, shop name and the collage of family photos on the store wall.

"Family is a massive inspiration, you work hard for your family and your family works hard for you,” she said.

"We're very family orientated and the customer is everything.

"I want to be busy, but still talk to customers - we want you to have a good time, good food and a good atmosphere.”

Grindstone Coffee House located at 1/74 Woongarra St.

Opening Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 7am - 4pm

Wednesday: 7am - 4pm

Thursday: 7am - 4pm

Friday: 7am - 4pm

Saturday: 8am - 1pm

Sunday: 8am - 1pm