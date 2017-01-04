29°
News

Grindstone carving their way into the cafe scene

Mikayla Haupt
| 4th Jan 2017 4:12 PM
COFFEE HOUSE: Grindstone barista Jayden Curd inside the new coffee shop in Woongarra Street.
COFFEE HOUSE: Grindstone barista Jayden Curd inside the new coffee shop in Woongarra Street. Mike Knott BUN040117GRINDSTONE2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COFFEE lovers and cafe fanatics are abuzz with Bundaberg's latest pit stop.

Opening a mere month ago, Grindstone Coffee House has already established a regular customer base.

"I've always wanted to own my own business and I chose a coffee shop because I wanted the home-made food back,” owner of the Grindstone Coffee House, Kristy Curd said.

"I love baking and cooking and it's what people want.

"All the food is home-made from local produce, it's what you would get when nanna would cook.”

Mrs Curd said the soft opening enabled staff to become comfortable and get the coffee right.

Mrs Curd's family has been a driving factor in the development and designing of the coffee house, from the place, shop name and the collage of family photos on the store wall.

"Family is a massive inspiration, you work hard for your family and your family works hard for you,” she said.

"We're very family orientated and the customer is everything.

"I want to be busy, but still talk to customers - we want you to have a good time, good food and a good atmosphere.”

Grindstone Coffee House located at 1/74 Woongarra St.

Opening Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 7am - 4pm

Wednesday: 7am - 4pm

Thursday: 7am - 4pm

Friday: 7am - 4pm

Saturday: 8am - 1pm

Sunday: 8am - 1pm

Bundaberg News Mail
Hundreds of dead fish found in popular pond

Hundreds of dead fish found in popular pond

"WE SMELT them before we realised what it was.” A Bundaberg woman was disgusted to see "hundreds of dead fish” at the botanic gardens today.

Teen girls charged with using stolen credit cards

CARS TARGETED: Three teenage girls have been charged after allegedly using credit and debit cards, stolen from cars in the Bundaberg region.

Police issues warning to car owners

UPDATE: Man stabbed after alcohol-fuelled incident

INVESTIGATION: A crime scene has been set up at a house on FE Walker St after a man was stabbed.Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail

Stabbing in Kepnock area

Products on hand to outwit nits

A range of products are available to help get rid of head lice.

Creams, combs and conditioners can help battle lice

Local Partners

Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

Holiday makers asked to make sure they keep an eye on keys on the beach

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Rat of Tobruk Noel Branch, pictured far left.

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk

Time to grab a bargain at summer book sale

Books will be sold from 50c

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, January 4

STAR WARS: See Rogue One at the Moncrieff today.

Five things you need to know

Do you want a burger to go with that shake? Yes

ROCK ON: Sophie Strunks serves up super shakes and soda floats at RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner.

45kg of beef eaten in one day

Q 2000 nits: Samsung takes another Quantum leap

Q 2000 nits: Samsung takes another Quantum leap

SAMSUNG Electronics has unveiled what it says is the first television to reproduce 100 percent colour volume, even at the brightest levels

Your chance to win a horoscope diary

Win a diary

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

With 2 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 additional office / study plus utility room and front sunroom and refreshed bathroom, this property will be sure to suit those...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

VACANT AND READY TO GO - BE SETTLED FOR THE NEW YEAR HERE

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR VALUE FOR MONEY THEN LOOK NO FURTHER THAN HERE - DOUBLE SHED + CARAVAN BAY + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS IN FANTASTIC 100% FLOOD FREE...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!