Greyhound walking group wants you to join them

FRIENDLY PETS: Gail Lidden, Bill Veitch and Pat Brodie walk their companions at the Botanical Gardens.

IF YOU have ever wanted to walk your greyhound but didn't want to do it alone, this might be the idea for you.

Meet Bill Veitch, Gail Lidden and Pat Brodie, who get together three times a week to walk their greyhound pets around the parks of Bundaberg including the Botanic Gardens and the Baldwin Swamp.

And now they want more greyhound lovers to walk with them during the week.

Bill said they would love more members in their greyhound group.

"We meet two to three times a week, usually early in the morning” he said.

"There's no formalisation, it is just a group that has greyhounds.”

They usually walk for about an hour and a half and are flexible with start times.

As the weather warms, though, they do like to start earlier.

Gail said members were happy to adjust arrangements if they got more numbers.

"We're happy to suit what other people want,” she said.

"We like to walk on Sunday because it's a day where a lot of visitors are at the park and we can show them that greyhounds are the most gentle, loving dogs to people.”

And that is in essence is why these people own greyhounds.

They said they wanted to break down the negativity about the species and promote greyhounds as a friendly pet.

"Once they retire for us they become a loveable pet,” Gail said.

"As long as they get that walk in the morning to get their metabolism going, they just curl up all day with you.”

Bill agreed and said they were a great friend to have.

"They are not the crazy, blood-thirsty

dogs some people imagine them to be,”

he said.

"They are a great companion and you genuinely can't get a friendlier dog.”

Keen to make sure all greyhounds found homes, whether they had raced or not, the group is involved with the Greyhound Love Adoption Group.

Set up to provide homes, all greyhounds are trained to ensure they are ready to be welcomed into a family environment.

This included introducing them to small children, other dogs and assorted animals.

Gail said despite their size greyhounds made great pets.

"They don't each much, contrary to what people think, but they do need a meat-based diet,” she said.

"They don't need a lot of exercise and time.”

She said the walking group was important as a way of getting greyhounds from the track into the family home.

"We're making it more formalised as we take the greyhound in and look for foster homes to nurture them for a home environment, ” she said.

"We then take it to the GLAP to have it assessed before they go up for proper adoption.”

People who are interested in adopting a greyhound also have the option of having a trial with one for a month or two.

To join the walking group with your greyhound, or to adopt a greyhound, phone Bill on 0407 399 705 or 4159 9687.

Alternatively you can phone the Greyhound Love Adoption Group on 0412 822 111.