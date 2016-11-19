28°
News

Greyhound walking group wants you to join them

19th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
FRIENDLY PETS: Gail Lidden, Bill Veitch and Pat Brodie walk their companions at the Botanical Gardens.
FRIENDLY PETS: Gail Lidden, Bill Veitch and Pat Brodie walk their companions at the Botanical Gardens. Paul Donaldson BUN031116PET1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU have ever wanted to walk your greyhound but didn't want to do it alone, this might be the idea for you.

Meet Bill Veitch, Gail Lidden and Pat Brodie, who get together three times a week to walk their greyhound pets around the parks of Bundaberg including the Botanic Gardens and the Baldwin Swamp.

And now they want more greyhound lovers to walk with them during the week.

Bill said they would love more members in their greyhound group.

"We meet two to three times a week, usually early in the morning” he said.

"There's no formalisation, it is just a group that has greyhounds.”

They usually walk for about an hour and a half and are flexible with start times.

As the weather warms, though, they do like to start earlier.

Gail said members were happy to adjust arrangements if they got more numbers.

"We're happy to suit what other people want,” she said.

"We like to walk on Sunday because it's a day where a lot of visitors are at the park and we can show them that greyhounds are the most gentle, loving dogs to people.”

And that is in essence is why these people own greyhounds.

They said they wanted to break down the negativity about the species and promote greyhounds as a friendly pet.

"Once they retire for us they become a loveable pet,” Gail said.

"As long as they get that walk in the morning to get their metabolism going, they just curl up all day with you.”

Bill agreed and said they were a great friend to have.

"They are not the crazy, blood-thirsty

dogs some people imagine them to be,”

he said.

"They are a great companion and you genuinely can't get a friendlier dog.”

Keen to make sure all greyhounds found homes, whether they had raced or not, the group is involved with the Greyhound Love Adoption Group.

Set up to provide homes, all greyhounds are trained to ensure they are ready to be welcomed into a family environment.

This included introducing them to small children, other dogs and assorted animals.

Gail said despite their size greyhounds made great pets.

"They don't each much, contrary to what people think, but they do need a meat-based diet,” she said.

"They don't need a lot of exercise and time.”

She said the walking group was important as a way of getting greyhounds from the track into the family home.

"We're making it more formalised as we take the greyhound in and look for foster homes to nurture them for a home environment, ” she said.

"We then take it to the GLAP to have it assessed before they go up for proper adoption.”

People who are interested in adopting a greyhound also have the option of having a trial with one for a month or two.

To join the walking group with your greyhound, or to adopt a greyhound, phone Bill on 0407 399 705 or 4159 9687.

Alternatively you can phone the Greyhound Love Adoption Group on 0412 822 111.

Bundaberg News Mail
The battle for Baffle Creek hits roadblock

The battle for Baffle Creek hits roadblock

Baffle Creek defection plane from Gladstone to Bundaberg council has takes a hit with one council refusing to consider the move.

Budget's on target for 2017

Mayor explains asset sustainability falling below 90%

Creek studies continue

LAY OF THE CREEK: CQ University's Dr Ben Taylor with final-year honours engineering student Hamish Gadischkie.

Searching for a solution to 20-year-old issue

20 all-time greatest country music hits revealed

Patsy Cline.

Listing off classic songs

Local Partners

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

BUNDABERG has a new sitting magistrate with Belinda Merrin arriving in the Rum City this week.

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

VISION IMPAIRED: Charles Pocock needs urgent eye surgery or he may be left blind.

Don't won't bulk bill surgery

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Chrissy Teigen thinks people should be more open about postpartum depression and admitted she got "super dark" at times after giving birth to her daughter Luna.

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

20 all-time greatest country music hits revealed

Patsy Cline.

Listing off classic songs

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

Top tech presents for Christmas this year

Get one of these totally free with our latest offer!

THIS year, technology is on the wishlist.

Jon Hamm admits penis rumours could be worse

Jon Hamm is baffled by the "fascination" about his penis

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

MODERN UNIT IN A BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

16/12 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $220,000

Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

Builders excited at 'ripple-on' effect of 5000 home project

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Coast builders react after scoring gig on 5000-home build project

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!