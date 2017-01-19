Greyhound owner hits back

GREYHOUND trainer Stephen Bland has been inundated with letters of support from neighbours who say they have never had any issues with his dogs.

The resounding response came after a NewsMail story on January 7, where Mr Bland's neighbour Richard Greatorex complained about loud barking, which he claimed emanated from Mr Bland's Woodgate Rd property.

Mr Bland said he had been overwhelmed with gratitude by the community support since the story ran.

"They have been supportive and upset about your story,” Mr Bland said.

Some of the letters have been sent to the NewsMail.

Polani and Christina Shadur, who share the eastern boundary fence with Mr Bland, wrote: "We are particularly aware of excessive noise as the parents of a newborn baby, and yet we are happy to attest that the dogs at Woodgate Rd do not affect our peaceful enjoyment of our property.”

"We rarely hear the dogs.”

Colleen and Gabe (surnames omitted) wrote in saying: "We want to say we can see Steve and Lou's greyhounds from our back patio and it is very rare that we can actually hear the dogs and we do not have any drama with Steve and Louise having the dogs.”

Marguerite Mason said: "These people are lovely people and do not deserve this,” she wrote.

"I am disgusted with the NewsMail's journo for not getting the facts right...”

Mr Bland said while it was true that Bundaberg Regional Council had issued an enforcement notice he said that had been a mistake.

"Yes we had an enforcement notice, but it was wrong,” he said.

"We already had approvals.

"It's caused us a lot of heartache and a lot of money.

"I've paid three times the amount of the kennels for council applications.”

Division 2 representative councillor Bill Trevor said a further development application was before council requesting an expansion to the existing kennel facility.

Mr Trevor confirmed he had had a meeting Mr Bland last year after council compliance officers had visited the property.