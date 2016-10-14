24°
News

Great-great-gran hits 100 on Harley

Eliza Goetze
| 14th Oct 2016 5:52 PM
BIRTHDAY GIRL: Ivy Nowitzke celebrated her 100th birthday with a ride a Harley Davidson.
BIRTHDAY GIRL: Ivy Nowitzke celebrated her 100th birthday with a ride a Harley Davidson.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Ivy Myrtle Reepsdorff was born in Maryborough on October 3, 1916, her father remarked she was "a very pretty little baby”.

She would remain petite but her size belied a mighty courage.

"People ask mum what her secret is,” daughter Verna Connelly said.

"She drinks lots of tea - but most of all, I think it's her positive attitude and her ability to cope with everything life has thrown at her. She's very strong and resilient.”

Ivy celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends this month, the first in her family to reach the milestone.

To celebrate she took a ride on a Harley Davidson with her grandson, before being treated to a stretch limousine ride and red carpet welcome at a respite centre, where they planted an olive tree and erected a bench with a plaque in her honour.

She spent more than 90 years of her life in Childers, where her family moved soon after she was born.

When she was 9, her mother died in childbirth and the family moved in with an aunt, in a household of ten children.

"They all slept together in beds,” Verna said.

"Her sister died of pneumonia in the bed they were sharing. She often talks about that.”

Ivy met Vic Nowitzke when she was 17.

They became engaged that same year when she was 18, married at 19 and Verna's brother Don was born a year after that, followed by Beth and then Verna ten years later.

"Sadly Don passed away on his 15th birthday, of complications from a snake bite,” Verna said.

The family ran a sugarcane farm in Childers where Ivy would spend all day stripping cane before cooking dinner at night.

Ivy nursed Vic for two years until he died in 1980.

"Mum has been on her own since 1980 and has carried on with a stubborn determination,” Verna said.

"She has travelled extensively throughout Australia and has also been to New Zealand and Norfolk Island.

Ivy has five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild on the way.

She still lives in her own house in Burrum Heads, "looks after herself, loves doing puzzles, loves cooking, keeps up with current affairs, has a very positive attitude to life and takes enormous pride in her family's achievements”, Verna said.

"For a little lady, she plays a big part in our lives.”

Bundaberg News Mail
Tree falls across road as winds pick up

Tree falls across road as winds pick up

A LARGE tree has fallen across the southern side of the causeway at Bargara.

What's in store now the Central Hotel has sold?

The Central Hotel Bundaberg.

Popular hotel to change hands

Woman fears for turtles after branches are cut

Pam Soper is worried tree pruning at Archies Beach will hurt turtles nesting this season.

Fears wildlife could be impacted

Gayndah YMCA will be no more

SHUTTING DOWN: After three decades the Gayndah YMCA is being forced to close.

The future of the Gayndah YMCA has been decided

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

Australian macadamia industry’s premier event is coming

You'd be nuts to miss it

Raise your steins for Oktoberfest at RiverFeast

GERMAN FESTIVITIES: Celebrate Oktoberfest at RiverFeast this Sunday.

Oktoberfest activities in full swing on Sunday

Remembrance service to pay respects to lost firefighters

REMEMBERING MATES: Senior firefighter Adrian Booth and station officer Vicky Shailer will be at the Bundaberg service.

Bundy to host memorial service for first time

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels, ahead of thier appearance at CMC Rocks 2017.

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 Offers Above...

This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of homes, now available for you to purchase and move straight into without any fuss. Coral Gardens is a highly...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

4 BEDROOM HOME - 1 ACRE - POOL - GARAGES GALORE

26 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 8 $445,000

Add up the value here nestled on just over one acre (4116m2) with magnificently presented brick and tile home high and dry after recent heavy rains. This home...

CHARMING STUCCO HOME

42 Vasey Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $253,000

The moment you step inside you know this home was built in the era of style, not budget. The architecture includes ornate plaster ceilings and cornices, French...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

6.8% NET RETURN WITH FURTHER INCOME POTENTIAL

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $349,000

RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT ON 2 TITLES Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase this great property comprising of 3 units on...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $410,000

Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car accommodation, 800m2 allotment, air conditioning and a list...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

ONE OF ONLY 6 HOUSES IN AUSTRALIA OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN and GOLF COURSE!

154 BAROLIN ESPLANADE, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 O/A $799,000

Unique and quite spectacular, this home is one of only six in the country which are located on a golf course with ocean views. This property sits on the 2nd hole...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction