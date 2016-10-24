Grazier avoids conviction over marijuana crop

A GRAZIER who left four weapons in an unlocked gun safe has been given the opportunity to hold on to his firearms licence, despite pleading guilty to growing marijuana.

Bailey Mitchell Crighton, 31, faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to producing and possessing marijuana on his 16ha property at Captain Creek.

When police searched the property on September 8 this year they found 1.28kg of dried marijuana buds in one 60L drum, 3.23kg marijuana leaf in a second 60L drum and 10 plants.

Crighton told police the dried drugs came from 25 plants he's grown from January that year.

Police also found two gun safes in a house that were closed but unlocked and contained four guns.

During sentencing Crighton's defence lawyer, Edwina Rowan told the court her client grew the low quality marijuana to help him sleep but since being charged had sought medical help to find a legal alternative to combat the issue.

Ms Rowan asked Magistrate Neil Lavaring to consider not recording a conviction so Crighton would have the chance to continue to hold a firearms licence.

She said Crighton admitted the unlocked gun safe was an oversight and he used the firearms to patrol the property for feral dogs.

Ms Rowan said since her client's arrest and seizure of his firearms, Crighton had lost a significant amount of livestock to feral dogs and had been forced to call on others to shoot livestock that were attacked by the feral dogs.

She said a conviction would mean Crighton would be ineligible to hold a firearms licence, a move that would have a crippling impact on his financial situation.

Taking the facts into consideration Mr Lavaring agreed not to impose a conviction and fined Crighton $2400, but he warned Crighton he would be unlikely to receive the same leniency if convicted of a further offence in the future.